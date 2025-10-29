Kolkata Knight Riders Superfan Hoists Team Flag At Everest Base Camp

Ashok Chakraborty raised Kolkata Knight Riders flag at Everest Base Camp
Chakraborty, a KKR superfan, reached the peak on October 19
KKR gearing up for IPL 2026 auctions in December
Kolkata Knight Riders superfan Ashok Chakraborty undertook an extraordinary journey, reaching Everest Base Camp on October 19. He carried the KKR flag and team jersey to one of the world's highest peaks, showcasing his dedication to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.
In a press release, the team expressed profound pride "as their devoted supporter showcased that the iconic purple and gold colours don't just shine in stadiums, but from the highest peaks of the Himalayas." The team and fans globally rallied behind Ashok, celebrating this inspiring achievement.
A History of Devotion
Ashok, a stationery shop owner from Nabadwip, West Bengal, has previously made headlines for not missing a single KKR match at Eden Gardens since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.
In March 2024, team management presented him with a 'Golden Ticket', granting him access to all KKR matches – both home and away – for that season.
Meanwhile, after a tough outing in IPL 2025 where they finished eighth, KKR will gear up for the IPL 2026 auctions, which will reportedly take place on December 13-15.