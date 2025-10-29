Bangladesh Vs West Indies Toss Update, 2nd T20I: WI Win Toss, Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh face West Indies in 2nd T20I on Wednesday in Chattogram
West Indies won the first T20I by 16 runs and carry a 1-0 lead
The match will be live streamed on Fancode for the viewers in India
Bangladesh and West Indies are clashing against each other in the second T20I of the three-match series on October 29 at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.
After a pulsating opener, the West Indies carry a 1-0 lead into the second T20I. In the first match, they posted 165/3 batting first, anchored by a calm 46* from Shai Hope and 44* from Rovman Powell, before bowling Bangladesh out for 149 in 19.4 overs to win by 16 runs.
The Caribbean side will look to build off that momentum, but also know Bangladesh will come out fighting harder.
For Bangladesh, the loss stings, especially on home soil in Chattogram, they’ll need to freshen up their top order, plug the holes in their chase mindset, and harness the home crowd behind the spin attack and bowlers who can exploit this surface.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Playing XI
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
The second T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.