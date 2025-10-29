Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Hosts Eye Revenge After First Loss Against The Caribbean Side | Photo: X/windiescricket

Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The visitors hold a 1-0 lead after a commanding victory in the opener, where West Indies posted 165/3 thanks to sharp contributions from Shai Hope and Rovman Powell and then bowled Bangladesh out for 149. Bangladesh must revive their batting top order and tighten their pace attack early on to stay alive in the series. Expect a balanced pitch with seam movement early, so winning the toss could prove decisive.

LIVE UPDATES