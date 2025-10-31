Bangladesh Vs West Indies Toss Update, 3rd T20I: BAN Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Bangaldesh take on West Indies in 3rd T20I in Chattogram
West Indies lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 3rd T20I
Bangladesh and West Indies are clashing against each other in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, October 31.
The Caribbean side are leading the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches. The hosts will aim to avoid the whitewash but that needs a better batting performance from their side which was lacking earlier.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Playing XI
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase(c), Amir Jangoo(w), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
The third T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.