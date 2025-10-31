Bangladesh Vs West Indies Toss Update, 3rd T20I: BAN Batting First - Check Playing XIs

BAN vs WI, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh aim to avoid clean sweep after the Caribbean side beat them in the first two matches

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs West Indies Toss Update, 3rd T20I: BAN Batting First - Check Playing XIs
Bangladesh Vs West Indies Toss Update, 3rd T20I: BAN Batting First - Check Playing XIs
  • Bangaldesh take on West Indies in 3rd T20I in Chattogram

  • West Indies lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches

  • Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 3rd T20I

Bangladesh and West Indies are clashing against each other in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, October 31.

The Caribbean side are leading the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches. The hosts will aim to avoid the whitewash but that needs a better batting performance from their side which was lacking earlier.

Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first.

Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Playing XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase(c), Amir Jangoo(w), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

The third T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.

