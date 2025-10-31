Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep

Bangladesh to face West Indies in 3rd T20I in Chattogram
West Indies are leading the series 2-0 and will aim for a whitewash
The match will be live streamed on Fancode for the fans in India
The stage is set at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on 31 October 2025, where Bangladesh will be desperate to salvage some pride while the West Indies will be eyeing a clean sweep after already wrapping up the series 2-0.
The hosts have had a disappointing time thus far, their batting fragile and inconsistent, while the visitors have looked composed and effective under pressure. They lost the first T20I by 16 runs after a brilliant all-round display from the Caribbean side.
Bangladesh tried to make a comeback in the 2nd match. The bowlers did their best but one again, it was their batters who failed to impress as they ended up losing the match by 14 runs.
Bangladesh's challenge will centre around finding some rhythm with the bat. Their top order has struggled to convert starts into match-defining contributions, even in home conditions. Meanwhile, the West Indies bowlers have been disciplined, and the tourists’ batters, particularly the likes of Shai Hope, have demonstrated control, strike-rate and temperament.
Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Ball-by-Ball Commentary
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Toss Update
Toss is yet to happen.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Playing XI will be announced after the toss.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Full Squads
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk & c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk & c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
The third T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.