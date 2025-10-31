Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score: Get ball-by-ball commentary for the third T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, October 31

Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep
Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep
  • Bangladesh to face West Indies in 3rd T20I in Chattogram

  • West Indies are leading the series 2-0 and will aim for a whitewash

  • The match will be live streamed on Fancode for the fans in India

The stage is set at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on 31 October 2025, where Bangladesh will be desperate to salvage some pride while the West Indies will be eyeing a clean sweep after already wrapping up the series 2-0.

The hosts have had a disappointing time thus far, their batting fragile and inconsistent, while the visitors have looked composed and effective under pressure. They lost the first T20I by 16 runs after a brilliant all-round display from the Caribbean side.

Bangladesh tried to make a comeback in the 2nd match. The bowlers did their best but one again, it was their batters who failed to impress as they ended up losing the match by 14 runs.

Bangladesh's challenge will centre around finding some rhythm with the bat. Their top order has struggled to convert starts into match-defining contributions, even in home conditions. Meanwhile, the West Indies bowlers have been disciplined, and the tourists’ batters, particularly the likes of Shai Hope, have demonstrated control, strike-rate and temperament.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Ball-by-Ball Commentary

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Toss Update

Toss is yet to happen.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

Playing XI will be announced after the toss.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk & c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk & c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

The third T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
