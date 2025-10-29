Rohit Sharma Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter For The First Time In His Career

Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the no. 1 ODI batter for the first time his career, dethroning Shubman Gill at the top spot

Rohit Sharma Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter For The First Time In His Career
Rohit Sharma Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter For The First Time In His Career | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Rohit Sharma becomes no. 1 ODI batter for the first time in his career

  • He also becomes the oldest batter ever to reach the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s Rankings

  • Rohit Sharma's century against Australia in the 3rd ODI helped him to make significant jump in the rankings

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday climbed to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batter Rankings for the first time in his illustrious career. The right-handed batter has kept himself at the podium of the rankings for many years but never reached at the top.

The 38-year-old Rohit created history as he rose two spots on the back of his superb unbeaten century (121 not out) in the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Sydney where he led his side to an emphatic nine-wicket triumph in style, dethroning the current India skipper Shubman Gill.

Rohit Sharma Becomes Oldest Player To Become No. 1 Batter

At 38 years and 182 days, Rohit Sharma has become the oldest batter ever to reach the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s Rankings, surpassing Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who last held the top position in Tests at 38 years and 73 days in 2011.

Amid ongoing talks about Rohit Sharma possibly retiring before the 2027 ODI World Cup, this achievement proves he still has plenty of cricket left in him and remains ready to deliver on the biggest stage once again.

Axar Patel Also Makes Significant Gains in ICC ODI Rankings

The former skipper wasn't the only India player to make some ground on the updated rankings this week, with spinner Axar Patel rewarded for a strong game in Sydney with gains in both the bowling and all-rounder category.

Axar jumped six places to 31st behind No.1 ranked Rashid Khan on the list for ODI bowlers and improves four spots to eighth overall behind Azmatullah Omarzai on the rankings for ODI all-rounders.

With PTI Inputs...

