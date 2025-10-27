SC Delhi Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Group D Match

SC Delhi face Mumbai City FC in AIFF Super Cup 2025 on October 27
SC Delhi playing first-ever competitive match after rebranding
SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC available on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel
SC Delhi will host Mumbai City FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, for their AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group D opener on Monday, October 27.
Mumbai City return to competitive action after a frustrating Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, which saw them finish sixth and suffer a heavy 5-0 playoff defeat, prompting a summer overhaul.
SC Delhi, by contrast, will play their first-ever competitive match following the club's rebranding and relocation from Hyderabad FC.
Mumbai City return to competitive football with nine fresh signings, combining seasoned internationals and youthful talent. Manager Petr Kratky and captain Lallianzuala Chhangte have emphasised the upcoming tournament as a fresh start and an opportunity to claim the one major domestic trophy the Islanders are yet to win.
SC Delhi, under manager Tomasz Tchorz, will consider this fixture as a landmark moment, marking their debut in competitive football and serving as a benchmark against an established Indian club like Mumbai City.
SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match being played?
The SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
Where to watch the SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match live on TV and online in India?
The SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website for free. The television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Khel channel.