Hyderabad FC rebrands as Sporting Club Delhi under Jindal Group ownership
Marks Delhi’s first ISL representation since Delhi Dynamos’ move to Odisha in 2019
Club aims to build a professional football hub and long-term base in New Delhi
Indian football’s landscape is set for a major shift as Hyderabad FC, the 2021-22 ISL champions, officially relocates to the national capital and rebrands itself as Sporting Club Delhi ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The move ends Hyderabad’s five-year association with the city and signals a long-awaited revival for Delhi football, which has been without an ISL team since Delhi Dynamos moved to Bhubaneswar in 2019.
According to reports, the club has already informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of its decision and outlined a long-term plan to create a “professionally run football institution that embodies the energy and ambition of Delhi’s new sporting generation.” In its communication, the club revealed plans to establish operations on land it owns in New Delhi, which will serve as the permanent base for the team and as a future footballing center for the region.
Reasons For Shift
The shift follows a turbulent 2024–25 ISL campaign, where Hyderabad finished 12th with only four wins from 24 games. The team endured a season of instability under stand-in coach Shameel Chembakath after Thanboi Singto’s early exit. Financial challenges that had plagued the club since its inception in 2019 resurfaced last year, prompting a change in ownership, with Jindal Group’s Jindal Football Pvt. Ltd taking control.
The club’s rebranding as Sporting Club Delhi represents more than just a name change, it’s an attempt to rekindle Delhi’s rich footballing tradition.Even star-studded sides like Delhi Dynamos, featuring international names such as Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Carlos, Florent Malouda, struggled to sustain interest.
As Sporting Club Delhi prepares to make its debut in next year’s Super Cup, Delhi fans can finally look forward to seeing top-tier football return home. The big question now is whether the Jindal Group’s project can restore the capital’s footballing identity and inspire a new generation of supporters.