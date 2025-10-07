ISL 2025-26: Hyderabad FC Rebrands As Sporting Club Delhi Ahead Of Next Season

After six long years, top-flight football returns to the national capital as Hyderabad FC transforms into Sporting Club Delhi under new ownership. The rebranded side will kick off its new journey at the 2025 Super Cup

ISL 2025-26: Hyderabad FC Rebrands As Sporting Club Delhi
After six long years, top-flight football returns to the national capital as Hyderabad FC transforms into Sporting Club Delhi under new ownership. The rebranded side will kick off its new journey at the 2025 Super Cup. | Photo: FSDL/ISL
  • Hyderabad FC rebrands as Sporting Club Delhi under Jindal Group ownership  

  • Marks Delhi’s first ISL representation since Delhi Dynamos’ move to Odisha in 2019  

  • Club aims to build a professional football hub and long-term base in New Delhi 

Indian football’s landscape is set for a major shift as Hyderabad FC, the 2021-22 ISL champions, officially relocates to the national capital and rebrands itself as Sporting Club Delhi ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The move ends Hyderabad’s five-year association with the city and signals a long-awaited revival for Delhi football, which has been without an ISL team since Delhi Dynamos moved to Bhubaneswar in 2019.  

According to reports, the club has already informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of its decision and outlined a long-term plan to create a “professionally run football institution that embodies the energy and ambition of Delhi’s new sporting generation.” In its communication, the club revealed plans to establish operations on land it owns in New Delhi, which will serve as the permanent base for the team and as a future footballing center for the region.  

Reasons For Shift

The shift follows a turbulent 2024–25 ISL campaign, where Hyderabad finished 12th with only four wins from 24 games. The team endured a season of instability under stand-in coach Shameel Chembakath after Thanboi Singto’s early exit. Financial challenges that had plagued the club since its inception in 2019 resurfaced last year, prompting a change in ownership, with Jindal Group’s Jindal Football Pvt. Ltd taking control. 

The club’s rebranding as Sporting Club Delhi represents more than just a name change, it’s an attempt to rekindle Delhi’s rich footballing tradition.Even star-studded sides like Delhi Dynamos, featuring international names such as Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Carlos, Florent Malouda, struggled to sustain interest.  

As Sporting Club Delhi prepares to make its debut in next year’s Super Cup, Delhi fans can finally look forward to seeing top-tier football return home. The big question now is whether the Jindal Group’s project can restore the capital’s footballing identity and inspire a new generation of supporters.

