Amazon To Cut 14,000 Jobs Amid AI-Driven Strategy Shift

Amazon announced a broad-based reduction of approximately 14,000 corporate roles — around 4 percent of its global corporate workforce — as the online retail and cloud giant pivots heavily toward artificial intelligence and system optimisation.
In a memo to employees, Senior Vice President Beth Galetti said most impacted staff will be given 90 days to apply internally for open roles, with severance support and continuing health coverage offered to those exiting. The company emphasised that the cuts are part of a wider effort to “reduce bureaucracy, remove layers and shift resources” to key strategic areas.
Earlier this year, CEO Andy Jassy stated that the scale of generative AI is “the most transformative” technology since the Internet and signalled that it would lead to a reduction in corporate staffing as systems become more efficient and automated.
The company reported it currently operates more than 1,000 generative AI services and applications, and has committed billions of dollars toward expanding data centre and AI infrastructure across multiple U.S. states — all part of a sweeping strategy shift from labour to technology-led growth.