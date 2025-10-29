NBA 2025: Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Oklahoma City Thunder To Victory Over Sacramento Kings
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with 31 points as Oklahoma City Thunder rallied past Sacramento Kings 107-101 to stay unbeaten at 5-0. Despite a cold third quarter, the MVP guard came alive late, draining clutch buckets to seal the win. Short-handed without Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Joe, the defending champs dug deep after trailing most of the game. Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell added 18 apiece, while Russell Westbrook impressed with 16 points in his first start for Sacramento.
