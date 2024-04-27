LSG Vs RR, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Tomorrow's IPL 2024 Match Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to lock horns against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 27, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Sports City, in Lucknow. (Points Table | Full Coverage)
RR have won their last four out of the five matches while LSG have won 3 games from their last five games.
LSG vs RR head-to-head
LSG and RR have faced each other four times in IPL so far. LSG have won one match to RR's 3.
LSG vs RR Fantasy XI
KL Rahul (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson (VC), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohsin Khan, Marcus Stoinis.
LSG vs RR Pitch Report
The Ekana Stadium track in Lucknow is usually assisting the bowlers. However, over 1000 runs have been scored here with 47 wickets being scalped in four IPL games. The last game that was played here was LSG vs CSK that saw Chennai register 176/6 but LSG raced to an easy 8-wicket win.
LSG vs RR Weather Update
Lucknow has been engulfed by excessive heat for the last few days. Evening temperature will be around 30 degrees. Humidity will be around 21%.
LSG vs RR Match Prediction
As per Google, LSG has 45% chance of winning this tie to RR's 55%.
Teams (from):
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav and Arshin Kulkarni.