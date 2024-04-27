Cricket

LSG Vs RR, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

LSG Vs RR Today's Match Prediction: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in today's IPL 2024 fixture. Here are today's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more

Photo: X/@IPL
LSG captain KL Rahul (L) with RR captain Sanju Samson during to toss in IPL 2024. Photo: X/@IPL
Tomorrow's IPL 2024 Match Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to lock horns against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 27, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Sports City, in Lucknow. (Points Table | Full Coverage)

LSG have amassed five wins from eight games and are placed fourth on the IPL point table whereas RR are currently leading the charts with seven wins out 8 matches in IPL 2024.

RR have won their last four out of the five matches while LSG have won 3 games from their last five games.

LSG vs RR head-to-head

LSG and RR have faced each other four times in IPL so far. LSG have won one match to RR's 3.

LSG vs RR Fantasy XI

KL Rahul (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson (VC), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohsin Khan, Marcus Stoinis.

LSG vs RR Pitch Report

The Ekana Stadium track in Lucknow is usually assisting the bowlers. However, over 1000 runs have been scored here with 47 wickets being scalped in four IPL games. The last game that was played here was LSG vs CSK that saw Chennai register 176/6 but LSG raced to an easy 8-wicket win.

LSG vs RR Weather Update

Lucknow has been engulfed by excessive heat for the last few days. Evening temperature will be around 30 degrees. Humidity will be around 21%.

LSG vs RR Match Prediction

As per Google, LSG has 45% chance of winning this tie to RR's 55%.

Teams (from):

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav and Arshin Kulkarni.

