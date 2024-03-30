Cricket

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Bat First, Nicholas Pooran To Lead In Place Of KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants sent Nicholas Pooran for the toss and it was said that KL Rahul could play as an impact player only to take some rest from fielding. LSG have named only three overseas players in their playing XI, so KL Rahul can be swapped with Afghan pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan with Lucknow Super Giants skipper Nicholas Pooran at toss time in match 11 of IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @IPL
Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Punjab Kings in match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming)

Toss Update:

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bat

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings team players and franchise owners inaugurated the new jersey for the IPL 2024. - Photo: X/ @PunjabKingsIPL
IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Venues And More

BY Jagdish Yadav

Impact substitutes for LSG Vs PBKS:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussouw, Tanay Thagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia

Lucknow Super Giants: Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham

The pitch going to be used for the match has a bit more grass than usual. The strip is thicker, so there might be something for the spinners and pacers in that. The square boundaries are 61m and 68m respectively while the straight boundary is 76 metres. The pitch looks good for batting as it has no cracks. Dew is another factor, which can lead to the bowling first decision.

Punjab Kings lost their last match by four wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after starting their campaign with a comprehensive win against Delhi Capitals in Mullanpur. Harpreet Brar and Kagiso Rabada were stand-out performers with the ball in the last game and the same will be expected from them today as well.

