Lesotho Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: GHA Bat First In Tanzania - Check Playing XIs

Ghana skipper Obed Harvey called it right at the toss and has elected to bat first in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier A match against Lesotho on Tuesday, September 24. (More Cricket News)
Ghana Vs Lesotho Playing XIs:
Ghana: Richmond Baaleri, Philip Yevugah, Obed Harvey (c), Peter Ananya, Samson Awiah, Lee Nyarko, Alex Osei, Godfred Bakiweyem, Frank Baaleri (wk), Kofi Bagabena, Elisha Frimpong
Lesotho: Mohammad Maaz Khan(c), Chachole Tlali(wk), Tsepiso Chaoana, Lebona Leokaoke, Monanthane Lefulere, Mohleki Leoela, Molai Matsau, Waseem Yaqoob, Sajid Patel, Bahlakoana Mejaro, Lerotholi Gabriel
Ghana Vs Lesotho Squads:
Ghana: Obed Harvey(c), Samson Awiah, Richmond Baaleri, Kofi Bagabena, Frank Baaleri(w), Alex Osei, Aziz Sualley, Godfred Bakiweyem, Syed Aqeel Israr, Vincent Ateak, Philip Yevugah, Lee Nyarko, Elisha Frimpong, P Ananya
Lesotho: Chachole Tlali(w), Tsepiso Chaoana, Lerotholi Gabriel, Omar Hussain, Vijayakumar Jayant, Maaz Khan(c), Mohleki Leoela, Molai Matsau, Waseem Yaqoob, Lebona Leokaoke, Lefulere Monanthane, Thabiso Ramphoma, Bahlakoana Mejaro, Sajid Patel
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.