Some of cricket's greatest rivalries and iconic match-ups will be played out when seven teams fight for the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT90BALLS) 2024 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, starting March 8. The 10-day fest will feature retired cricketers. All 22 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the Legends Cricket Trophy will be available on Hotstar. (More Cricket News)
The Legends Cricket Trophy, by the very nature of the format -- a 90-ball affair -- promises to be an electrifying competition. Thanks to the presence of numerous legends of the game like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Martin Guptill and many more, it also promises to bring cricketing excellence. All the matches will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
In a statement, Star Sports, which has entered into a partnership with Legends Cricket Trophy, said that "with their extensive reach and expertise in sports broadcasting," they will be able to provide cricket fans "unparalleled experiences and unforgettable moments".
Overs Per Bowler
- Teams must use five bowlers, and one is allowed to bowl three overs.
- By the 60th ball, the bowling captain must choose one bowler, based on performance, to bowl four overs, notifying both the umpire and the opposing team.
Power Play
- Bowling Power Play: Balls 1 to 24.
- Batting Power Play: Anytime after the 60th ball.
Strategic Time-Out
- Scheduled at the end of the 48th ball.
- If a wicket falls between the 42nd and 48th ball, the on-field umpire may call for an early strategic time-out.
Overs Timing
- Each over has a timing of four minutes and 30 seconds, with a 30-second grace period.
Teams and squads
Candy Samp Army: Aaron Finch (c), Stuart Binny, Joe Burns, Upul Tharanga, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jonathan Wells, Kevin O'Brian, Tino Best, Christopher Mpofu, Liam Plunkett.
Colombo Lions: Chris Gayle (c), Ross Taylor, Ben Dunk, Darren Bravo, Jessy Ryder, Asghar Afghan, Nowruz Mangal, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Dawlat Zadran, Robert Frylinck, Mohammad Irfan, Khalid Usman, Khawar Ali.
Delhi Devils: Suresh Raina (c), Shahid Afridi, Jacob Oram, Ambati Rayudu, Sohail Tanvir, Matt Prior, Anureet Singh, Praveen Gupta, Saman Jayantha, Ishan Malhotra, Pravin Tambe, Iqbal Abdullah, Nagendra.
Dubai Giants: Harbhajan Singh (c), Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Solomon Mire, Thisara Perera, Jonathan Carter, Samuel Badree, Suranga Lakmal, Sachith Pathirana, Denesh Ramdin, Fidel Edwards, Gurkeerat Mann, Vernon Philander, Saurabh Tiwari, Ben Laughlin.
New York Superstar Strikers: Yuvraj Singh (c), Dan Christian, Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Alviro Petersen, Ricardo Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Kapugedera, Rahul Sharma, Lahiru Thirimanne.
Punjab Royals: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Martin Guptill, Naman Ojha, Miguel Cummins, Dilshan Munaweera, Abdul Razzaq, Monty Panesar, Asad Shafiq, Javon Searles, Phil Mustard, Neil Broom, Siddharth Trivedi, Upul Indrasiri.
Rajasthan Kings: Robin Uthappa (c), Lendl Simmons, Imran Tahir, Angelo Perera, S Sreesanth, Ashley Nurse, Hamilton Masakadza, Pinnaduwage Chaturanga De Silva, Parvinder Awana, Peter Trego, Pawan Negi, Hamid Hasan, Bipul Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi.