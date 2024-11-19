Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report

In another twist to the lengthening Indo-Pakistan tale regarding the former's visit for next year's Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly rejected the hybrid model and sought clarity from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on why their arch-rival neighbours do not wish to travel to Pakistan. (More Cricket News)
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi on Monday (November 18, 2024) said that he was yet to receive a response from ICC over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) refusal to play the showpiece event in Pakistan.
"If India has any concerns about sending their team to Pakistan they must talk to us and we will remove them. I don't think there is any reason for India not to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy," a PTI report quoted Naqvi as saying.
Earlier in November, BCCI had informed ICC that it won't send the men's national team to Pakistan and wants its games to be held in a third country.
India has not played in Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The ICC event is scheduled in February-March.
Naqvi, who is also the federal interior minister, added that the PCB had sent a letter to the ICC on BCCI's decision to not send its team to Pakistan.
"We are directly interacting with the ICC and we are still waiting for a response from them so we can take things forward," he said.
When asked if the issue will be further complicated after India's Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman on December 1, Naqvi said: "Things don't work like this, every board is independent and has its own say and I think the ICC must also think about its credibility as it represents all cricket boards of the world."
The report added that Naqvi did not play ball to questions about Muzaffarabad, located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, being removed from the Champions 'Trophy Tour'. BCCI had raised strong objections to the 'Trophy Tour' being staged in the disputed territory.
"I am here to talk about the construction work progress and we are waiting for ICC to respond to us as they also have to announce the schedule."
On the renovation work for the Champions Trophy, Naqvi said the construction was progressing on schedule.
"We are ahead of our deadline to complete construction and finishing at all three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi."
(With PTI inputs)