PCB Appoints Aaqib Javed Interim White-Ball Head Coach Until ICC Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Monday that former pacer Aaqib Javed will stay on as Pakistan's interim head coach for limited-overs cricket until the Champions Trophy. He will also continue his role on the national selection panel. (More Cricket News)
The board stated that while Javed will take on the role of head coach, the search for a permanent candidate will continue.
An official stated, “The PCB aims to finalize the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9.”
Javed, who previously coached Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars and served as Sri Lanka’s fast bowling coach earlier this year, will take on additional responsibilities after the Champions Trophy.
Javed was brought in after Pakistan’s white-ball coach, Gary Kirsten, resigned ahead of the Australia tour due to differences with the PCB.
Following Kirsten’s departure, the PCB asked red-ball coach Jason Gillespie to manage the team on an interim basis during the Australia tour. Gillespie was later approached for a full-time role as head coach but declined the offer.
Pakistan will tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is from November 24 to December 5, followed by a visit to South Africa for three ODIs, three T20Is, and two Tests.