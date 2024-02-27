Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Live Streaming: Everything You Need To Know

Lahore Qalandars are still in the hunt for their first win of the season, while Multan Sultans, the unbeatable, are at the top of the points table. They are scheduled to play against each other in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on February 27 in Lahore. (More Cricket News)
Multan Sultans, the most genuine contender of PSL 2024, started their campaign with three consecutive wins in a row and then Peshawar Zalmi defying all expectations, defeated them by 5 runs. But a defeat could not stop Mohammad Rizwan's team, they went back on the winning track with a victory over Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs and are determined to maintain the streak in their upcoming match against Lahore Qalandars.
Lahore Qalandars, the defending champion, who have secured two back-to-back PSL trophies, are missing something this year that prevents them from winning a single match. Despite the confidence and efforts of Shaheen Afridi and Co, each time they played, nothing but defeat came to hand. First, they lost the match to Islamabad United by 8 wickets, then to Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets. Multan Sultans secured a thumping win over Qalandars by 6 wickets in their first clash. Karachi Kings won by 2 wickets and then Peshawar Zalmi emerged victorious by 8 runs.
In the previous five encounters of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, Afridi's team won three times. During their most recent meet in PSL 2024, the Sultans while chasing a target of 166 runs, showcased an impressive performance with Rizwan scoring 88 runs off 59 balls. They secured victory with 5 wickets and 6 balls to spare.
When Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match will be played?
The second clash between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 will take place on February 27, Tuesday at 7:30 pm local time| 8:00 pm IST at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match?
You can watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2024 match on Jio Cinema and on the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Squads:
Multan Sultans:
Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (both Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir (both Diamond), Abbas Afridi (Gold), Ihsanullah (Brand Ambassador, Silver), Faisal Akram (Emerging), Dawid Malan, Reeze Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey
Lahore Qalandars:
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas