Pakistan Super League: Sarfaraz Ahmed Taken Off After Mohammad Wasim Jr's Throw Hits Him On The Head - Watch

Quetta Gladiators wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed had to go off the field on the grounds of concussion after he was hit by teammate Mohammad Wasim Jr's celebratory throw during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 clash against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 25, Sunday. (More Cricket News)
The incident took place during the last over of the Multan's innings as batter Reeza Hendricks hit the ball off Mohammad Amir towards deep mid-wicket region, where Mohammad Wasim Jr was fielding. He caught the ball to end Hendricks' innings of 72.
Wasim, who was quite jubiliant with the catch, threw the ball up in the air but it landed on Sarfaraz's head, who was wearing a cap. The former Pakistan skipper fell to the ground, holding his head that even had the umpire react to the incident.
Watch the video here:
Physios were called in as they attended Sarfaraz. A concussion test followed and apparently, Sarfaraz could not field and had to be taken off the field. Sarfaraz was taken to the hospital for CT scans following the incident.
Sajjad Ali, his concussion substitute, batted in the second innings and scored mere two runs for Quetta.
Quetta Gladiators team management later revealed that Sarfaraz was 'out of danger' and is improving.
“All of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s [medical] reports are clear and his health is improving. Will update on availability of Sarfaraz in next match [soon],” Quetta Gladiators team manager Azam Khan said.