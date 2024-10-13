Cricket

Konark Suryas Odisha Vs Toyam Hyderabad Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Qualifier 2: When, Where To Watch

Konark Suryas Odisha will take on Toyam Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2024 at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Monday, October 14

Irfan Pathan Konark Suryas Odisha Legends League Cricket 2024
Irfan Pathan (left) is leading Konark Suryas Odisha in Legends League Cricket 2024. Photo: X/Legends League Cricket
Konark Suryas Odisha will take on Toyam Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2024 at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Monday, October 14.

Konark Suryas Odisha side come into the knockout game after their loss to Southern Super Stars in the Qualifier 1 by seven wickets, after a sensational showing by Hamilton Masakadza. 

While on the other hand, Toyam Hyderabad will enter the Qualifier 2 after they handed a seven-wicket thrashing to India Capitals, after Shivakant Shukla’s heroics. 

Konark Suryas Odisha Vs Toyam Hyderabad Legends League Cricket 2024 Qualifier 2: Squads

Konark Suryas Odisha: Richard Levi(w), Dilshan Munaweera, Kevin O Brien, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Vinay Kumar, Diwesh Pathania, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kevon Cooper, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Ross Taylor, Ambati Rayudu, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ben Laughlin, Navin Stewart, Fidel Edwards, Jesse Ryder, Natraj Behera

Toyam Hyderabad: Toyam Hyderabad: Shaun Marsh, Chadwick Walton (wk), Rikki Clarke, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (c), Peter Trego, Stuart Binny, Bipul Sharma, Nuwan Pradeep, Ravi Jangid, Shivakant Shukla, Monty Panesar, George Worker, Isuru Udana, Shadab Jakati, Hashim Amla, Suresh Raina, Sudeep Tyagi, Yogesh Nagar, Samiullah Shinwari, Ricardo Powell, Abid Nabi, Jaskaran Malhotra

Konark Suryas Odisha Vs Toyam Hyderabad Legends League Cricket 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Streaming Details 

When and where will the LLC 2024 Qualifier 2 between Konark Suryas Odisha and Toyam Hyderabad be played?

The LLC 2024 Qualifier 2 between Konark Suryas Odisha and Toyam Hyderabad will be played on Monday, October 14 at 7pm IST at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

Where will the LLC 2024 Qualifier 2 between Konark Suryas Odisha and Toyam Hyderabad be telecast and live streamed?

The LLC 2024 Qualifier 2 between Konark Suryas Odisha and Toyam Hyderabad will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

