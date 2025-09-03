Kashi Rudras Vs Meerut Mavericks Live Streaming, UP Premier League 2025 Qualifier 1: Kashi Win Toss, Check Playing XIs

Kashi Rudras are set to clash with defending champions Meerut Mavericks in the first Qualifier of the UP T20 League 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday, September 3. The Rudras had an impressive league stage, winning seven out of their ten games, but head into this match on the back of two consecutive losses, looking to regain momentum at the right time.