Kashi Rudras Vs Meerut Mavericks Live Streaming, UP Premier League 2025 Qualifier 1: Kashi Win Toss, Check Playing XIs

Kashi Rudras are set to clash with defending champions Meerut Mavericks in the first Qualifier of the UP T20 League 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday, September 3. The Rudras had an impressive league stage, winning seven out of their ten games, but head into this match on the back of two consecutive losses, looking to regain momentum at the right time.
Meerut Mavericks, who finished second on the points table with six wins, will be brimming with confidence after defeating the Rudras in their previous encounter. The defending champions will aim to replicate that performance and secure a spot in the final, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown between two of the league’s top contenders.
Kashi Rudras Vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Update
Kashi Rudras have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Kashi Rudras Vs Meerut Mavericks Playing XIs
Kashi Rudras: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma(c), Bhavy Goyal, Uvais Ahmad(w), Shubham Chaubey, Saksham Rai, Shiva Singh, Kartik Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Atal Bihari Rai, Sunil Kumar
Meerut Mavericks: Swastik Chikara, Rituraj Sharma, Madhav Kaushik, Rinku Singh(c), Akshay Dubey(w), Ritik Vats, Yash Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Zeeshan Ansari, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Chaudhary
Full Squads:
Meerut Mavericks: Swastik Chikara, Rituraj Sharma, Madhav Kaushik, Rinku Singh(c), Akshay Dubey(w), Ritik Vats, Yash Garg, Vijay Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Ansh Dwivedi, Rajat Sanserwal, Aditya Kumar Singh, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Divyansh Rajput, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Sahab Yuvraj, Divyansh joshi
Kashi Rudras: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma(c), Deepak Rana, Uvais Ahmad(w), Saksham Rai, Shubham Chaubey, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Kartik Yadav, Rishabh Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Atal Bihari Rai, Upendra Yadav, Yashovardhan Singh, Aranav Baliyan, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Amar Chaudhary, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav, Harsh Payal, Ashsih Kumar Yadav
Kashi Rudras Vs Meerut Mavericks Live Streaming, UP Premier League 2025 Qualifier 1
The Kashi Rudras Vs Meerut Mavericks Live Streaming, UP Premier League 2025 Qualifier 1 will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.