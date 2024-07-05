Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad took a jibe at BCCI secretary Jay Shah and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla for being present with the T20 World Cup-winning team during felicitation ceremonies. (Parade Highlights | More Cricket News)
A member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Azad used the words "shameless opportunists" to attack the BCCI officials who were present with the team.
Azad who recently won his fourth Parliamentary term, this time from Bardhaman-Durgapur in West Bengal wrote on X: "Actually #WorldCup is won by @JayShah s/o @AmitShah and by @shuklarajeev. @Imro45, @imvkohli and Indian team are just sidekicks. Nowhere in the world officials are allowed to sit with the team during felicitations."
"Shameless opportunists," the former cricketer who was part of the historic 1983 World Cup-winning team wrote further.
The Indian team which won their first ICC trophy in more than 10 years last Saturday by lifting the T20 World Cup landed in New Delhi on Thursday after a hurricane-induced delay in Barbados.
After receiving a warm welcome at the airport, the players then went to a Delhi hotel for cake cutting ceremony. They then went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence. The team then flew to Mumbai and participated in an open bus parade to celebrate their victory. Their day concluded with a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.
Jay Shah was a visible face throughout India's hectic celebration day on Thursday. During the open bus parade, Shah was also joined by Shukla who has been associated with the BCCI for a long time now.
A video of Virat Kohli purportedly asking Shukla to get behind on the bus roof so that he and Rohit Sharma could come ahead is going viral on social media. Video of Jay Shah at the front of the bus brandishing the trophy is also going viral.