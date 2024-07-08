James Anderson has accepted England's decision to move on from him ahead of his final Test appearance, despite believing he is bowling as well as he ever has. (More Cricket News)
Anderson will play his 188th and final Test this week as England take on West Indies at Lord's, after Brendon McCullum's set-up opted to evolve their bowling attack.
The 41-year-old is the leading wicket-taker among pacemen in Test history, with 700 dismissals in 187 red-ball matches, and has been a fixture in the England attack since his 2003 debut.
Though he says it was not his decision to end his international career, he understands why England are moving on.
"I haven't really got a choice! It's been a pretty strange couple of months but I feel pretty happy with where things are," Anderson said on Monday.
"I can completely understand the way the management and the team want to go. I have made peace with that and we will see what the future holds."
Anderson took seven wickets for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship last week, and he feels he is still capable of contributing despite his age.
"Coming off a seven-for last week I still feel I am bowling as well as I ever have but I knew it had to end at some point," he added.
"Whether it's now, a year or two years... the fact that it is now is just something I have to deal with and accept.
"I don't have any regrets. I have played hundreds of games for England, in both white ball and red ball. I have played longer than a lot of people get the opportunity to do.
"I have played with a lot of people more talented than me who didn't get the chance to play due to injury or whatever, so I feel blessed to take the amount of wickets I have."