Ireland Vs Scotland T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands Tri-Nation Series In India

Ireland and Scotland are gearing up to go head-to-head in the Netherlands' tri-nation series. Here's how, when and where you can watch the match live in India

Ireland Cricket Team in action during T20I against Pakistan.
The ongoing tri-nation T20I series between Ireland, Scotland and hosts Netherlands now enters into its third match, with the Irish side taking on Richie Berrington's Scotland at The Hague on Monday, May 20, 2024. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

The first match saw the Dutch trumping Scotland by 41 runs, while the second one witnessed Ireland edging out Netherlands by a solitary run in a thriller.

Ireland Vs Scotland Head-to-head Record

The Scotland and Ireland cricket team have locked horns 14 times in T20 format. Out of these 14 matches, Scotland have won 3 times whereas Ireland have emerged victorious in 8 matches. One of the games was tied and two ended in no result.

When is the Ireland Vs Scotland T20I match?

The T20I match between Ireland and Scotland will take place on May 20, Monday at 8:30 PM at the Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague.

Where to watch the Ireland Vs Scotland T20I match?

Live streaming of Ireland Vs Scotland T20I matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in Indian. Unfortunately, there is no information regarding the live telecast of the series.

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Ben White, Craig Young.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

