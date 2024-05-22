The ongoing tri-nation T20I series between Ireland, Scotland and hosts Netherlands now enters into its fifth match, with the Irish side taking on Scotland at Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (More Cricket News)
The first match saw the Dutch trumping Scotland by 41 runs, while the second one witnessed Ireland edging out Netherlands by a solitary run in a thriller. The third match got abandoned without a bowl bowled.
Ireland Vs Scotland Head-to-head Record
The Scotland and Ireland cricket team have locked horns 14 times in T20 format. Out of these 14 matches, Scotland have won 3 times whereas Ireland have emerged victorious in 8 matches. One of the games was tied and two ended in no result.
Live Streaming details for IRE vs SCO 5th match of the T20I Cricket Tri-Series:
When to watch IRE vs SCO 5th match of the T20I Cricket Tri-Series?
The T20I match between Ireland and Scotland will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 2:30 PM IST at the Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague.
Where to watch IRE vs SCO 5th match of the T20I Cricket Tri-Series?
Live streaming of Ireland Vs Scotland T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Elsewhere, the series can be streamed live on the European Cricket Network.
Squads
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Ben White, Craig Young.
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.