Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami firmly criticized former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his remarks regarding a possible decrease in Shami's price tag at the upcoming Mega Auction. Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. (More Cricket News)
Shami recently made his comeback to competitive cricket after a gap of 360 days and played a Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh. He played a crucial role in Bengal's 11-run win by taking seven wickets in the match.
Shami shared a story on his Instagram, writing "Baba ki jay hoooooo. Thodsa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha loo kaam aayega Sanjay G? Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile (Hail the saint. Leave some of your knowledge for your future too! If anyone wants to know their future, please meet sir)."
This reaction from Shami followed recent comments made by Manjrekar on a television show, where he mentioned that Shami's history of injuries could impact his value in the upcoming IPL auction.
"There will definitely be interest from teams, but given Shami's injury history—especially since this latest injury took a significant amount of time to recover from—there is always a concern about the possibility of a breakdown during the season," Manjrekar stated on Star Sports.
"If a franchise makes a large investment and then loses him mid-season, their available options become limited. This concern could lead to a decrease in his price tag," he added.
Sanjay Manjrekar and his relationship with controversies are not new. He recently called out head coach Gautam Gambhir to 'behave' properly during the press conferences.
He said that Gambhir "does not have the right demeanour" to speak to the media. He also said that the BCCI should keep Gambhir away from such duties and let him work behind the scenes.
There have been several occasions when Sanjay Manjrekar has attracted attention for his comments in the past. While many players have chosen to ignore him, a few have responded. One notable instance is Ravindra Jadeja's "verbal diarrhoea" remark in response to Manjrekar calling him a "bits and pieces player."