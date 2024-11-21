Cricket

IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction

Sanjay Manjrekar and his relationship with controversies are not new. He recently called out head coach Gautam Gambhir to 'behave' properly during the press conferences

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
mohammed shami X sanjay manjrekar mufaddal vohra
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
info_icon

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami firmly criticized former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his remarks regarding a possible decrease in Shami's price tag at the upcoming Mega Auction. Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. (More Cricket News)

Shami recently made his comeback to competitive cricket after a gap of 360 days and played a Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh. He played a crucial role in Bengal's 11-run win by taking seven wickets in the match.

Shami shared a story on his Instagram, writing "Baba ki jay hoooooo. Thodsa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha loo kaam aayega Sanjay G? Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile (Hail the saint. Leave some of your knowledge for your future too! If anyone wants to know their future, please meet sir)."

This reaction from Shami followed recent comments made by Manjrekar on a television show, where he mentioned that Shami's history of injuries could impact his value in the upcoming IPL auction.

"There will definitely be interest from teams, but given Shami's injury history—especially since this latest injury took a significant amount of time to recover from—there is always a concern about the possibility of a breakdown during the season," Manjrekar stated on Star Sports.

"If a franchise makes a large investment and then loses him mid-season, their available options become limited. This concern could lead to a decrease in his price tag," he added.

Sanjay Manjrekar and his relationship with controversies are not new. He recently called out head coach Gautam Gambhir to 'behave' properly during the press conferences.

He said that Gambhir "does not have the right demeanour" to speak to the media. He also said that the BCCI should keep Gambhir away from such duties and let him work behind the scenes.

There have been several occasions when Sanjay Manjrekar has attracted attention for his comments in the past. While many players have chosen to ignore him, a few have responded. One notable instance is Ravindra Jadeja's "verbal diarrhoea" remark in response to Manjrekar calling him a "bits and pieces player."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  4. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
Football News
  1. UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot
  2. Club World Cup 2025: Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense Threaten FIFA With Legal Action
  3. Rodrigo Bentancur Ban: Tottenham Hotspur Launch An Appeal To The English FA
  4. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Into Quarter-Finals With Two Games To Spare
  5. Everton Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  2. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%
  3. A Young Girl's Brutal Murder, And An 18-Year Perseverance For Justice
  4. The Ebb And Flow Of Marathi 'Asmita' In Maharashtra Politics
  5. Modi In Guyana: PM Proposes 7 'Key Pillars' To Strengthen Ties Between India, CARICOM
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Climate Change Sceptics In Trump's Cabinet: Should The World Be Concerned?
  2. Brazil's Lula Welcomes China's Xi For State Visit As Ties Between Countries Strengthen
  3. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%