Mohammed Shami Update: Morkel Happy With Veteran's Performance For Bengal In Ranji Trophy

Star pacer Mohammed Shami still has some way to go before his return to international cricket. The 34-year-old returned to action last week and set up Bengal's thrilling 11-run win over Madhya Pradesh in their Group C match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared clips from Shami's spells, 44 overs in all in which he claimed seven wickets, prompting many to assume that he is fit to join the national team Down Under for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a late addition.
But as reported earlier, the BCCI has no immediate plans to send Shami to Australia. And on Wednesday, a couple of days before the start of the 1st Test at Perth, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel provided the latest update.
"We're definitely keeping a close eye (on him). Shami is a world-class bowler. But also, on the same page, we need to understand that he has been out of the game for almost a year. And we also need to respect him and his body,” Morkel said.
Terming Shami's Ranji Trophy showing as a "massive win", Morkel added that it's about being patient and giving his body to find its feet again.
“So how can we give him the best support? How can we give him the best opportunity to find his way back into the team? It's about being patient and giving his body to find its feet again with red-ball, white-ball, whatever format it might be. We are working closely with people back home. Glad to see him back on the field," the South African added.
Shami picked up an ankle injury during last year's ODI World Cup at home and played his first competitive match in the aforementioned domestic red-ball match after 360 days. So far he has taken 229 wickets in 64 Test matches.
India will also miss regular captain Rohit Sharma who decided to stay back to be with his wife, who recently gave birth to their second child. In his absence, pace-spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will lead the visitors.
The first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 starts on Friday (November 22).