Cricket

Mohammed Shami Update: Morkel Happy With Veteran's Performance For Bengal In Ranji Trophy

Shami picked up an ankle injury during last year's ODI World Cup at home and played his first competitive match in the aforementioned domestic red-ball match after 360 days

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
mohammed shami in ranji trophy for bengal X
Mohammed Shami during a Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Photo: X
info_icon

Star pacer Mohammed Shami still has some way to go before his return to international cricket. The 34-year-old returned to action last week and set up Bengal's thrilling 11-run win over Madhya Pradesh in their Group C match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared clips from Shami's spells, 44 overs in all in which he claimed seven wickets, prompting many to assume that he is fit to join the national team Down Under for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a late addition.

But as reported earlier, the BCCI has no immediate plans to send Shami to Australia. And on Wednesday, a couple of days before the start of the 1st Test at Perth, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel provided the latest update.

"We're definitely keeping a close eye (on him). Shami is a world-class bowler. But also, on the same page, we need to understand that he has been out of the game for almost a year. And we also need to respect him and his body,” Morkel said.

Terming Shami's Ranji Trophy showing as a "massive win", Morkel added that it's about being patient and giving his body to find its feet again.

“So how can we give him the best support? How can we give him the best opportunity to find his way back into the team? It's about being patient and giving his body to find its feet again with red-ball, white-ball, whatever format it might be. We are working closely with people back home. Glad to see him back on the field," the South African added.

Shami picked up an ankle injury during last year's ODI World Cup at home and played his first competitive match in the aforementioned domestic red-ball match after 360 days. So far he has taken 229 wickets in 64 Test matches.

India national cricket team in a huddle during a practice session at the Optus Stadium in Perth. - Photo: X | BCCI
IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India will also miss regular captain Rohit Sharma who decided to stay back to be with his wife, who recently gave birth to their second child. In his absence, pace-spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will lead the visitors.

The first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 starts on Friday (November 22).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  4. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Finances Could Thwart Deal For Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz
  2. La Liga: Barcelona Weren't Going To Sign Nico Williams, Says Joan Laporta's Advisor
  3. Bruno Guimaraes Happy At Newcastle Amid Man City And Guardiola Interest
  4. WSL: Arsenal 'Learning From Hiccups' Under Renee Slegers, Says Emily Fox
  5. Mbappe Must Improve To 'Follow Ronaldo's Path' At Madrid, Says France World Cup Winner Candela
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Ebb And Flow Of Marathi 'Asmita' In Maharashtra Politics
  2. Modi In Guyana: PM Proposes 7 'Key Pillars' To Strengthen Ties Between India, CARICOM
  3. Eknath Shinde: In The Age Of Betrayal
  4. Most Exit Polls Predict Victory For BJP-Led Alliances In Maharashtra, Jharkhand
  5. Day In Pics: November 20, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Brazil's Lula Welcomes China's Xi For State Visit As Ties Between Countries Strengthen
  2. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  3. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  4. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood