IPL Auction: James Anderson Unsold; Fails To Earn A Deal For Next Season

Anderson, who retired from Test cricket in July, opted to enter the IPL auction despite his last T20 international appearance coming more than 15 years ago

James Anderson had suggested he would play on in white-ball cricket
England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson went unsigned during the second day of the Indian Premier League auction for 2025. (More Cricket News)

Anderson, who retired from Test cricket in July, opted to enter the IPL auction despite his last T20 international appearance coming more than 15 years ago.

The 42-year-old, who has never previously played in the IPL but declared 'something in me thinks I can still play' upon entering the auction, had a price tag of £115,000.

IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season

However, no team opted to take a punt on the veteran bowler on the second and final day of the auction on Monday.

Anderson could still be signed as an injury replacement or to take the place of any player forced to leave the competition due to international commitments, though his lack of match practice makes that prospect unlikely. 

The other big story of the auction saw 13-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi signed by Rajasthan Royals for £105,000, having earned international attention with a 58-ball century for India Under-19s versus Australia last month.

While Anderson was snubbed, several other England players were picked up. Sam Curran was re-signed by Chennai Super Kings one year after becoming the most expensive player in IPL history, with the team also swooping for Jamie Overton.

Will Jacks joined Mumbai Indians, while Moeen Ali was picked up by defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders after going unsold on day one. 

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Duckett, as well as Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner, failed to land deals, after India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant became the record buy on Sunday, costing Lucknow Super Giants £2.54million.

