Vijay Mallya Posts A Congratulatory Tweet On RCB's Record Sale, Lauds His Initial Investment In The Team

Mallya pointed out to the mind-boggling sale figures to give rationale behind his investment back in 2008, "When I bought the franchise in 2008 for Rs 450 crore, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project." He further said, "Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB." He noted that it was "immensely gratifying to see my Rs 450 crore investment grow to Rs 16,500 crore (Rs 16,660 crore)." Mallya said RCB will always remain a part of his DNA with "indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World".