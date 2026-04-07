RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Can Jasprit Bumrah Contain In-Form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Guwahati?

Summary of this article
Sooryavanshi has struck at 240+ this season, but hasn’t faced Bumrah yet, first real test against elite powerplay bowling
Bumrah bowls nearly one-third of his overs in the powerplay, specifically to counter aggressive openers like Sooryavanshi
RR’s scoring rate jumps above 10 in the powerplay with Sooryavanshi firing; early wicket could drop it below 7 immediately
Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 7, with both teams coming in with contrasting momentum.
RR have made a strong start to the season with two wins in two matches, while MI have had a mixed run so far with one win and one loss. The Guwahati surface is expected to offer some assistance to pacers early on, especially under lights, which brings the powerplay battle into sharper focus.
For Rajasthan, aggressive starts have been a key feature so far, while Mumbai will rely on their bowling strength to regain control in crucial phases. With both teams looking to build consistency early in the season, the opening exchanges could play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of the match.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah
The spotlight firmly remains on the battle between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah. The young RR opener has been in explosive form, scoring 83 runs in just two innings this season at a strike rate of over 240, including a rapid 52 off 17 balls.
His overall IPL numbers further shows his attacking approach, with 335 runs in nine matches at a strike rate above 213. His ability to dominate the powerplay has been central to Rajasthan’s early success this season.
Bumrah, meanwhile, remains Mumbai Indians’ most reliable bowler across phases. He has taken 183 wickets in the IPL at an economy rate of 7.24, combining control with wicket-taking ability. MI have increasingly used him in the powerplay to counter aggressive openers, and that role becomes even more important against a batter like Sooryavanshi.
This will be their first professional face-off, making it a battle of intent versus precision. If Sooryavanshi gets going, RR could once again race ahead early, but if Bumrah strikes, it could immediately shift the momentum in Mumbai’s favour.