IPL 2026: Digvesh Rathi Reveals ‘Don’t Get Banned’ Advice From LSG Management And Rishabh Pant

Summary of this article
Digvesh Rathi enters IPL 2026 as LSG’s key spinner after Ravi Bishnoi’s exit
He impressed last season with 14 wickets and impactful dismissals of top batters
Rathi credits his fearless mindset to Delhi cricket and backs execution over labels
After making a steady impact in his first Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Digvesh Rathi now heads into 2026 with increased responsibility in the Lucknow Super Giants setup.
Coming into IPL 2026, the expectations around him have grown significantly. With Ravi Bishnoi no longer leading the spin attack, Rathi has naturally stepped into a more prominent role. But for the young Delhi cricketer, labels like “lead spinner” don’t matter as much as execution on the field.
“The only thing Rishabh bhai and the management have told me is ‘you continue being your most authentic self, but just don’t get banned,’” Rathi said, underlining the freedom he has been given within the setup and by the skipper Rishabh Pant.
Last season, Rathi picked up 14 wickets, but the impact of those scalps went beyond numbers. He consistently dismissed key batters and controlled phases of the game with his variations, including a sharp carrom ball and a well-disguised googly. That ability to challenge top-order batters made him stand out in a crowded field of young talent.
‘I don’t believe in the concept of lead spinner’
With added responsibility this season, Rathi remains grounded in his approach. “Last year, I bowled well and Ravi bhai didn’t have a great season,” he said. “But in my mind, I never really believed in the concept of lead spinner or lead bowler or main bowler. I just believe in taking responsibility and delivering on it.”
His clarity extends to how he approaches the game itself. “Whether it’s Test cricket, ODIs or T20s, a good ball will always be a good ball,” he added, emphasizing the importance of planning and execution over formats.
Rathi’s mindset has been shaped by his cricketing roots in Delhi, where competitive intensity is part of everyday cricket. “Delhi boys don’t like to lose,” he said. “So when a bowler gets hit out of the park, he goes back to the nets and works even harder.”
That resilience was evident in his debut season and will be key again as he takes on a bigger role in IPL 2026.