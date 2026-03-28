IPL 2026: Bangladesh Reverse Ban, Broadcast Set To Resume For Fans - Report

Bangladesh lift IPL 2026 broadcast ban as minister confirms U-turn, allowing telecast return while no Bangladeshi players feature in the tournament this season

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh lift IPL 2026 broadcast ban, confirms return of telecast

  • Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan says sports should not mix with politics

  • No Bangladeshi players feature in IPL 2026 despite strong fan interest

Bangladesh’s stance on the Indian Premier League has taken a dramatic turn just ahead of IPL 2026. After earlier imposing a blanket ban on the tournament’s broadcast, the country has now reportedly opened the door for telecast once again, signalling a major policy shift.

The development was confirmed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan, who stated that the government is no longer against airing IPL matches.

Also Read: Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

According to multiple reports, the rollback comes just in time for the new season, ensuring that fans in Bangladesh will not miss out on one of the most-watched T20 leagues in the world.

Bangladesh take U-turn on IPL 2026 broadcast

Bangladesh had earlier banned IPL broadcasts in 2026 amid strained diplomatic and cricketing ties with India. The situation escalated after pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit and broader tensions between the two boards.

However, the newly appointed minister Zahir Uddin Swapan has now made it clear that the government does not want to “mix politics with sport.” He confirmed that there is no restriction on telecasting IPL matches and that any broadcaster willing to air the tournament will be allowed to do so.

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Swapan also added that even international broadcasters like Star Sports can resume telecast in the country, while local channels will be considered if they apply. The decision has been positioned as a commercial and sporting move rather than a political one.

The timing is crucial, with the decision coming right before the IPL 2026 opener. It ensures uninterrupted access for millions of fans in Bangladesh, where the league enjoys massive popularity despite being an overseas tournament.

No Bangladeshi players in IPL 2026

Despite the renewed access to IPL broadcasts, Bangladesh continue to have no player representation in IPL 2026, which remains a talking point.

In recent years, Bangladeshi cricketers have struggled to secure consistent IPL contracts. The situation worsened in 2026 after Mustafizur Rahman’s exit, which also played a role in the earlier tensions between the two boards.

Currently, no Bangladeshi player features in any IPL squad, highlighting the gap between the country’s fan engagement with the league and its on-field representation.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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