IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra Backs Delhi Capitals Over Punjab Kings To End Title Drought

Aakash Chopra backs Delhi Capitals as stronger contenders than Punjab Kings for IPL 2026, highlighting squad depth, stability, and renewed hope to finally end their title drought

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IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra Backs Delhi Capitals Over Punjab Kings To End Title Drought | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
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Summary of this article

  • Aakash Chopra highlights lack of stability as the key reason behind DC and PBKS’ long IPL title drought

  • Delhi Capitals praised for strong, well-balanced squad after IPL 2026 auctions

  • Chopra backs DC as a more complete unit than PBKS, tipping them as serious title contenders

The wait for a first Indian Premier League (IPL) title has stretched painfully long for both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). As IPL 2026 approaches, the narrative remains the same, two teams with immense potential, yet no silverware to show for it after 18 seasons.

With the tournament set to begin on March 28, anticipation is building around whether this could finally be the year one of them breaks the drought.

Delhi, in particular, head into the new season with renewed belief after a strong showing at the auctions. Their squad looks balanced, experienced, and, most importantly, settled on paper. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have once again reshaped their lineup, hoping this fresh combination can finally click. But history suggests that constant reinvention hasn’t exactly worked in their favour.

Aakash Chopra highlights DC’s stability edge over PBKS ahead of IPL 2026

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, Aakash Chopra pointed out the core issue that has held both franchises back over the years.

“Anybody who has won multiple trophies, even Gujarat Titans, who reached the finals twice and won a trophy in their first two years, you will find that consistency and stability allowed them to succeed. Where there is no success, teams keep chopping and changing in a bid to find it, thinking that once they succeed, they will become stable. Then it becomes a chicken-and-egg situation,” Aakash Chopra said.

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He further underlined just how unstable things have been for both camps. “That has been the issue with both, PBKS and DC. One team has had 15 captains, the other has had 17. So, if you want to change your present, stability is non-negotiable," he added.

Delhi Capitals’ squad strength sparks hope for a breakthrough season

While both teams have struggled historically, Chopra believes Delhi might finally have cracked the code this time around. “IPL is designed in a way that gives you the chance to reboot. After every three years, there is a big auction coming up. Kudos to Delhi, because since 2019, they have consistently been there or thereabouts, and made the final in 2020.”

Backing their current setup, he added, “They have got their auctions right and this year, I feel they have a very strong unit. So, fingers crossed that this could be their year.”

Chopra also gave DC the edge when comparing the two squads. “On paper, I think Delhi is a more complete unit, with enough backups for almost every slot except the two spinners, but you won’t find backups for Axar Patel and Kuldeep even in the entire country.”

As IPL 2026 begins, Delhi Capitals appear closer than ever to ending their long wait, but as history has shown, potential alone doesn’t guarantee glory.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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