Cricket

IPL 2025 Auction: Updated Squads, Purse Left, RTMs Remaining For All 10 Teams After Day 1

Below are the full squads of all ten teams alongside the purse and RTMs left after the first day of the IPL 2025 auction

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
IPL 2025 Auction Updated Squads
IPL 2025 auction room Photo: X/IPL
info_icon

The starting XI of all ten sides for the Indian Premier League 2025 has started to take shape after the end of the first day of the mega auction ahead of the next season of the tournament. (Day 1 HighlightsMore Cricket News)

A total of INR 467.95 crore were splurged on 72 players at the end of the first day of the auction.

Three players secured pay cheques of over INR 20 crore. Early in the auction, Shreyas Iyer broke all records to become the highest paid player in the history of the competition when Punjab Kings signed him at INR 26.75 crore. However, the record was soon broken by Rishabh Pant after Lucknow Super Giants outbid everyone to take him home at INR 27 crore. Venkatesh Iyer returned to Kolkata Knight Riders for a sum of INR 23.75 crore in another massive bidding war.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in action during a T20I match. - X | BCCI
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Below are the full squads of all ten teams alongside the purse and RTMs left after the first day of the IPL 2025 auction.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Devon Conway with Ruturaj Gaikwad. - X/ChennaiIPL
CSK Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Chennai Super Kings

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  • Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore

  • Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore

  • Rachin Ravindra for Rs 4 crore

  • Rahul Tripathi for Rs 3.40 crore

  • Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 4.80 crore

  • Noor Ahmad for Rs 10 crore

  • Vijay Shankar Rs 1.20 crore

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • Matheesha Pathirana

  • Shivam Dube

  • Ravindra Jadeja

  • MS Dhoni

Purse remaining: Rs 15.6 crore | RTM left: 0 | Slots to fill: 13 (4 overseas)

Mumbai Indians Full Squad

  • Trent Boult for Rs 12.50 crore

  • Naman Dhir for RS 5.25 crore

  • Robin Minz for Rs 65 lakh

  • Karn Sharma for Rs. 50 lakh

  • Jasprit Bumrah

  • Suryakumar Yadav

  • Hardik Pandya

  • Rohit Sharma

  • Tilak Varma

Purse remaining: Rs 26.1 crore | RTM left: 0 | Slots to fill: 16 (7 overseas)

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals bought Jofra Archer for INR 12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. - File
RR At IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Updated Rajasthan Royals Squad For New Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  • Jofra Archer for Rs 12.50 crore

  • Maheesh Theekshana for Rs 4.40 crore

  • Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 5.25 crore

  • Akash Madhwal for Rs 1.20 crore

  • Kumar Kartikeya for Rs. 30 lakh

  • Sanju Samson

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal

  • Riyan Parag

  • Dhruv Jurel

  • Shimron Hetmyer

  • Sandeep Sharma

Purse remaining: Rs 17.35 crore | RTM left: 0 | Slots to fill: 17 (4 overseas)

Gujarat Titans Full Squad

Jos Buttler. - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Gujarat Titans Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By GT

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  • Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore

  • Mohammed Siraj for Rs 12.25 crore

  • Prasidh Krishna for Rs 9.50 crore

  • Kagiso Rabada for Rs 10.75 crore

  • Nishant Sidhu Rs 30 lakh

  • Mahipal Lomror for Rs 1.70 crore

  • Kumar Kushagra for Rs 65 lakh

  • Anuj Rawat for Rs 30 lakh

  • Manav Suthar for Rs. 30 lakh

  • Rashid Khan

  • Shubman Gill

  • Sai Sudharsan

  • Rahul Tewatia

  • Shahrukh Khan

Purse remaining: Rs 17.5 crore | RTM left: 1 | Slots to fill: 11 (5 overseas)

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad

Venkatesh Iyer celebrates his fifty runs - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
KKR Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Kolkata Knight Riders

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  • Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore

  • Anrich Nortje for Rs 6.50 crore

  • Quinton de Kock for Rs 3.60 crore

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Rs 2 crore

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi for Rs 3 crore

  • Vaibhav Arora for Rs 1.80 crore

  • Mayank Markande for Rs. 30 lakh

  • Rinku Singh

  • Varun Chakaravarthy

  • Sunil Narine

  • Andre Russell

  • Harshit Rana

  • Ramandeep Singh

Purse remaining: Rs 10.05 crore | RTM left: 0 | Slots to fill: 12 (3 overseas)

Delhi Capitals Full Squad

  • KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore

  • Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore

  • Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore

  • Harry Brook for Rs 6.25 crore

  • T Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore

  • Sameer Rizvi Rs 95 lakh

  • Karun Nair Rs 50 lakh

  • Ashutosh Sharma Rs 3.80 crore

  • Mohit Sharma for Rs. 2.20 crore

  • Axar Patel

  • Kuldeep Yadav

  • Tristan Stubbs

  • Abhishek Porel.

Purse remaining: Rs 13.8 crore | RTM left:1 | Slots to fill: 12 (4 overseas)

Arshdeep Singh during practice - X/@IPL
Punjab Kings Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By PBKS

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Punjab Kings Full Squad

  • Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore

  • Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore

  • Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore

  • Marcus Stoinis for Rs 11 crore

  • Glenn Maxwell for Rs 4.20 crore

  • Nehal Wadhera for Rs 4.20 crore

  • Harpreet Brar for Rs 1.50 crore

  • Vishnu Vinod for Rs 95 lakh

  • Vyshak Vijaykumar for Rs 1.80 crore

  • Yash Thakur for Rs. 1.80 crore

  • Shashank Singh

  • Prabhsimran Singh

Purse remaining: Rs 22.5 crore | RTM left: 3 | Slots to fill: 13 (6 overseas)

Josh Hazlewood was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. - File
RCB At IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Updated Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad For New Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad

  • Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.50 crore

  • Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore

  • Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore

  • Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore

  • Rasikh Salam for Rs. 6 crore

  • Suyash Sharma for Rs. 2.60 crore

  • Virat Kohli

  • Rajat Patidar

  • Yash Dayal

Purse remaining: Rs 30.65 crore | RTM left: 3 | Slots to fill: 16 (5 overseas)

Harshal Patel. - X/Punjab Kings
SRH Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Sunrisers Hyderabad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

  • Ishan Kishan Rs 11.25 crore

  • Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore

  • Harshal Patel for Rs 8 crore

  • Adam Zampa for Rs 2.40 crore

  • Rahul Chahar for Rs 3.20 crore

  • Abhinav Manohar for Rs 3.20 crore

  • Atharva Taide Rs 30 lakh

  • Simarjeet Singh for Rs. 1.5 crore

  • Pat Cummins

  • Abhishek Sharma

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy

  • Heinrich Klaasen

  • Travis Head

Purse remaining: Rs 5.15 crore | RTM left: 1 | Slots to fill: 12 (4 overseas)

Rishabh Pant - | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
LSG Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Lucknow Super Giant

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad

  • Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore

  • Avesh Khan for Rs 9.75 crore

  • David Miller for Rs 7.50 crore

  • Mitchell Marsh for Rs 3.40 crore

  • Aiden Markram for Rs 2 crore

  • Aryan Juyal for Rs. 30 lakh

  • Nicholas Pooran

  • Ravi Bishnoi

  • Mayank Yadav

  • Mohsin Khan

  • Ayush Badoni

Purse remaining: Rs 14.85 crore | RTM left: 1 | Slots to fill: 13 (4 overseas)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Updated Squads, Purse Left, RTMs Remaining For All 10 Teams After Day 1
  2. Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Hazlewood Sings Kohli Praises After Tough Day In Perth
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Back 'Home' With Chennai Super Kings At INR 9.75 Crore
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Akhilesh, Mayawati Allege Rigging, BJP Leaders Counter Claims
  2. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  3. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
  4. Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?
  5. Day In Pics: November 24, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Musk, Ramaswamy Team Will Be Biggest Threat For Beijing, Warns Chinese Advisor
  2. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  4. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  5. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign