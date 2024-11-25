IPL 2025 Auction: Updated Squads, Purse Left, RTMs Remaining For All 10 Teams After Day 1

Three players secured pay cheques of over INR 20 crore. Early in the auction, Shreyas Iyer broke all records to become the highest paid player in the history of the competition when Punjab Kings signed him at INR 26.75 crore. However, the record was soon broken by Rishabh Pant after Lucknow Super Giants outbid everyone to take him home at INR 27 crore. Venkatesh Iyer returned to Kolkata Knight Riders for a sum of INR 23.75 crore in another massive bidding war.