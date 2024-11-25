IPL 2025 Auction: Updated Squads, Purse Left, RTMs Remaining For All 10 Teams After Day 1

The starting XI of all ten sides for the Indian Premier League 2025 has started to take shape after the end of the first day of the mega auction ahead of the next season of the tournament. (Day 1 Highlights | More Cricket News)
A total of INR 467.95 crore were splurged on 72 players at the end of the first day of the auction.
Three players secured pay cheques of over INR 20 crore. Early in the auction, Shreyas Iyer broke all records to become the highest paid player in the history of the competition when Punjab Kings signed him at INR 26.75 crore. However, the record was soon broken by Rishabh Pant after Lucknow Super Giants outbid everyone to take him home at INR 27 crore. Venkatesh Iyer returned to Kolkata Knight Riders for a sum of INR 23.75 crore in another massive bidding war.
Below are the full squads of all ten teams alongside the purse and RTMs left after the first day of the IPL 2025 auction.
Chennai Super Kings Full Squad
Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore
Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore
Rachin Ravindra for Rs 4 crore
Rahul Tripathi for Rs 3.40 crore
Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 4.80 crore
Noor Ahmad for Rs 10 crore
Vijay Shankar Rs 1.20 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Matheesha Pathirana
Shivam Dube
Ravindra Jadeja
MS Dhoni
Purse remaining: Rs 15.6 crore | RTM left: 0 | Slots to fill: 13 (4 overseas)
Mumbai Indians Full Squad
Trent Boult for Rs 12.50 crore
Naman Dhir for RS 5.25 crore
Robin Minz for Rs 65 lakh
Karn Sharma for Rs. 50 lakh
Jasprit Bumrah
Suryakumar Yadav
Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma
Tilak Varma
Purse remaining: Rs 26.1 crore | RTM left: 0 | Slots to fill: 16 (7 overseas)
Rajasthan Royals Full Squad
Jofra Archer for Rs 12.50 crore
Maheesh Theekshana for Rs 4.40 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 5.25 crore
Akash Madhwal for Rs 1.20 crore
Kumar Kartikeya for Rs. 30 lakh
Sanju Samson
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Riyan Parag
Dhruv Jurel
Shimron Hetmyer
Sandeep Sharma
Purse remaining: Rs 17.35 crore | RTM left: 0 | Slots to fill: 17 (4 overseas)
Gujarat Titans Full Squad
Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore
Mohammed Siraj for Rs 12.25 crore
Prasidh Krishna for Rs 9.50 crore
Kagiso Rabada for Rs 10.75 crore
Nishant Sidhu Rs 30 lakh
Mahipal Lomror for Rs 1.70 crore
Kumar Kushagra for Rs 65 lakh
Anuj Rawat for Rs 30 lakh
Manav Suthar for Rs. 30 lakh
Rashid Khan
Shubman Gill
Sai Sudharsan
Rahul Tewatia
Shahrukh Khan
Purse remaining: Rs 17.5 crore | RTM left: 1 | Slots to fill: 11 (5 overseas)
Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad
Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore
Anrich Nortje for Rs 6.50 crore
Quinton de Kock for Rs 3.60 crore
Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Rs 2 crore
Angkrish Raghuvanshi for Rs 3 crore
Vaibhav Arora for Rs 1.80 crore
Mayank Markande for Rs. 30 lakh
Rinku Singh
Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunil Narine
Andre Russell
Harshit Rana
Ramandeep Singh
Purse remaining: Rs 10.05 crore | RTM left: 0 | Slots to fill: 12 (3 overseas)
Delhi Capitals Full Squad
KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore
Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore
Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore
Harry Brook for Rs 6.25 crore
T Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore
Sameer Rizvi Rs 95 lakh
Karun Nair Rs 50 lakh
Ashutosh Sharma Rs 3.80 crore
Mohit Sharma for Rs. 2.20 crore
Axar Patel
Kuldeep Yadav
Tristan Stubbs
Abhishek Porel.
Purse remaining: Rs 13.8 crore | RTM left:1 | Slots to fill: 12 (4 overseas)
Punjab Kings Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore
Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore
Marcus Stoinis for Rs 11 crore
Glenn Maxwell for Rs 4.20 crore
Nehal Wadhera for Rs 4.20 crore
Harpreet Brar for Rs 1.50 crore
Vishnu Vinod for Rs 95 lakh
Vyshak Vijaykumar for Rs 1.80 crore
Yash Thakur for Rs. 1.80 crore
Shashank Singh
Prabhsimran Singh
Purse remaining: Rs 22.5 crore | RTM left: 3 | Slots to fill: 13 (6 overseas)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad
Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.50 crore
Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore
Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore
Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore
Rasikh Salam for Rs. 6 crore
Suyash Sharma for Rs. 2.60 crore
Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar
Yash Dayal
Purse remaining: Rs 30.65 crore | RTM left: 3 | Slots to fill: 16 (5 overseas)
Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad
Ishan Kishan Rs 11.25 crore
Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore
Harshal Patel for Rs 8 crore
Adam Zampa for Rs 2.40 crore
Rahul Chahar for Rs 3.20 crore
Abhinav Manohar for Rs 3.20 crore
Atharva Taide Rs 30 lakh
Simarjeet Singh for Rs. 1.5 crore
Pat Cummins
Abhishek Sharma
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Heinrich Klaasen
Travis Head
Purse remaining: Rs 5.15 crore | RTM left: 1 | Slots to fill: 12 (4 overseas)
Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad
Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore
Avesh Khan for Rs 9.75 crore
David Miller for Rs 7.50 crore
Mitchell Marsh for Rs 3.40 crore
Aiden Markram for Rs 2 crore
Aryan Juyal for Rs. 30 lakh
Nicholas Pooran
Ravi Bishnoi
Mayank Yadav
Mohsin Khan
Ayush Badoni
Purse remaining: Rs 14.85 crore | RTM left: 1 | Slots to fill: 13 (4 overseas)