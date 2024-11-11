Cricket

IPL Mega Auction: James Anderson Headed To Chennai Super Kings? Michael Vaughan Deems It Likely

The 42-year-old James Anderson, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, surprised everyone by registering himself for the Indian Premier League for the first time

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
James Anderson has never competed in a global franchise T20 league.
James Anderson has never competed in a global franchise T20 league. Photo: X/England Cricket
info_icon

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he "won't be surprised" if retired pacer Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings as the former champions prefer a fast bowler who can swing the ball. (More Cricket News)

The 42-year-old Anderson, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, surprised everyone by registering himself for the IPL for the first time.

"You mention James Anderson, I would not be surprised if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings," Vaughan said on the 'Club Prairie Fire Podcast' which also featured former Australian great Adam Gilchrist.

"They are a team that like someone who can swing it inside the first few overs. They have always had a swinger, whether it is Shardul Thakur or someone else. It would not surprise me if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai," Vaughan added.

Stokes has opted against playing in next year's IPL - null
IPL 2025 Auction: Ben Stokes Sits Out, James Anderson And Jofra Archer Set To Feature

BY Stats Perform

The veteran pacer, who last played a T20 10 years ago in 2014, has never competed in a global franchise T20 league, prioritising red-ball cricket. He has a base price of Rs 1.25 crore for the mega auction.

Asked about the decision, the veteran pacer said he has listed himself for the auction to enhance his knowledge about the game.

"There is still definitely something in me that thinks like I can still play. I have never done the IPL; I have never experienced it and I think for a number of reasons I feel like I have more to give as a player," Anderson had said on a BBC Radio podcast last week.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the IPL 2024. - Photo: X | Jay Shah
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Franchises To Vie For 204 Slots Among 1574 Players; See List of Categories

BY Jagdish Yadav

"I have done a little bit of coaching since I have finished in the summer. I have been around the England team doing a bit of mentoring or whatever you like to call it," he said.

"I just think opening my eyes to something like that and experiencing it, sort of might help me grow my knowledge of the game and help further down the line," Anderson had said.

Over 1500 players have registered for the IPL mega auction, slated to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka T10 Super League Player Draft: Check Final Squads Of All Six Teams
  2. IPL Mega Auction: James Anderson Headed To Chennai Super Kings? Michael Vaughan Deems It Likely
  3. Champions Trophy: PCB To Seek Clarity From ICC After India's Refusal To Visit Pakistan
  4. Manjrekar Criticizes Gambhir’s Press Conference Style, Urges BCCI To Reconsider Role
  5. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win
Football News
  1. Ruben Amorim Relishing 'Difficult' Manchester United Challenge
  2. La Liga: Rodrygo And Vazquez Add To Growing Real Madrid Injury Problems
  3. Poppy And English Football: Here's Why Wrexham Captain James McClean 'Will Never Wear' The Flower Badge
  4. Concacaf Nations League Quarter-Finals: USA Recall Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie
  5. Turkish Super Lig: Court Sentences Ex-Club President Faruk Koca To Jail For Attacking Referee
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
  2. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  4. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  5. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  2. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  3. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  5. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indian Oil Refinery In Vadodara; No Casualties
  2. 'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar
  3. Karnataka Minister Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'; Sparks Row
  4. Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region
  5. Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign