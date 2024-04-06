IPL 2024, RR Vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Field First; Saurav Chauhan Replaces Anuj Rawat In Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have invited Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bat first on a pitch that has some assistance for fast bowlers with the new ball. Trent Boult will be eyeing to take wickets in the initial overs again.
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal
The average first-inning score at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is around 180 runs. The pitch has a hard surface with a bit of grass cover on it. The square boundaries are 69 metres and 63 metres respectively with straight boundary at 76 metres. Fast bowlers might get some assistance with the new ball.
Rajasthan Royals have been unbeaten in this IPL so far and will be eyeing to continue their win streak against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis-led RCB have won only one match in four games played so far.