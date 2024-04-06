Cricket

IPL 2024, RR Vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Field First; Saurav Chauhan Replaces Anuj Rawat In Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals have opted to field first after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday

Advertisement

Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40IPL
RCB captain Faf du Plessis (L) with RR's skipper Sanju Samson at the toss time in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @IPL
info_icon

Rajasthan Royals are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have invited Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bat first on a pitch that has some assistance for fast bowlers with the new ball. Trent Boult will be eyeing to take wickets in the initial overs again.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma asks the umpire for a wide ball decision during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 4, 2024. - AP
IPL 2024: Ashutosh Sharma — From 'Heartbreaking' MP Exit To Back On Track with Railways

BY Gaurav Thakur

The average first-inning score at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is around 180 runs. The pitch has a hard surface with a bit of grass cover on it. The square boundaries are 69 metres and 63 metres respectively with straight boundary at 76 metres. Fast bowlers might get some assistance with the new ball.

Rajasthan Royals have been unbeaten in this IPL so far and will be eyeing to continue their win streak against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis-led RCB have won only one match in four games played so far.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained