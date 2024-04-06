Cricket

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 19, Live Updates: Sanju Samson & Co Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium in their fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2024. RR will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run against RCB as well. Virat Kohli has made two half-centuries in the last four matches but none of the other top-order batter has looked in touch. Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson are in good form with the bat whereas Trent Boult and Nandre Burger's recent performances with the ball, have been impressive. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs RCB, match no. 19 of the IPL 2024, here

Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger, left, and captain Sanju Samson celebrate their team's victory over Delhi Capitals during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia

Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Blog, IPL 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the match no. 19 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium is set as the unbeaten RR host RCB in an interesting group-stage fixture of the IPL. Sandeep Sharma, who missed the last game due to injury, is available. RCB has a lot to worry about. They have won only one match in the four games they played this season. The top order has failed to impress and the bowlers have made no impact so far. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs RCB, match no. 19 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

