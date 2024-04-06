RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 19, Live Updates: Sanju Samson & Co Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Jaipur

Welcome to the live coverage of the match no. 19 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium is set as the unbeaten RR host RCB in an interesting group-stage fixture of the IPL. Sandeep Sharma, who missed the last game due to injury, is available. RCB has a lot to worry about. They have won only one match in the four games they played this season. The top order has failed to impress and the bowlers have made no impact so far. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs RCB, match no. 19 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)