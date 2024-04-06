RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

The undefeated Rajasthan Royals are gearing up to take on the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 19 of the 2024 Indian Premier League on April 6, Saturday at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. (Preview | Full Coverage)
The Royals are currently standing second in the points table, having won all three of their matches. The team boasts of great performances by captain Sanju Samson, bowler Trent Boult, and batsman Riyan Parag. They have gained confidence from their victories against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the other hand are somewhere lost in the dark among the shining teams. They are currently in second-to-last place, just ahead of the winless Mumbai Indians, and have lost three out of four matches played. Faf du Plessis has struggled with his batting, while the batting Maestro Virat Kohli raised hopes with his 83-run knock but it was not enough to secure a victory against the strong KKR team. RCB ultimately lost the match by 7 wickets.
In the past, RCB and KKR have clashed 33 times before with the latter emerging victorious in 19 of them. RCB managed to overpower the Knight Riders only 14 times.
Live Streaming Details
When will the RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 19th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Teams (from):
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.