IPL: DC Captain Rishabh Pant Fined INR 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate During Win Over CSK

Shubman Gill had also been fined INR 12 lakh for slow over rate while leading Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings on March 26. While Gill's sanction followed GT's 63-run loss to CSK, Rishabh Pant enjoyed Delhi Capitals' first win in Indian Premier League 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
BCCI%2FIPL
Rishabh Pant (left) led Delhi Capitals to a 20-run win over Chennai Super Kings in match 13 of Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: BCCI/IPL
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been handed an INR 12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League 2024 game against Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 31). DC pulled off a convincing 20-run win over defending champions CSK. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings," an IPL statement read. "As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

The wicketkeeper-batter is the second captain to be fined for slow over rate this season. Shubman Gill had also been fined INR 12 lakh for the same infraction while leading Gujarat Titans against CSK on March 26.

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, right, share a light moment with Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam, India, Sunday, March. 31, 2024. - (AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav))
Rishabh Pant On DC's Win Over CSK: 'Always Had Self-Belief That I'll Come Back'

BY PTI

While Gill's sanction followed his side's crushing 63-run loss to CSK, Pant enjoyed his team's first win this season - against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side. Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner gave a blazing start to the Capitals before Pant smashed a 32-ball 51 to power his team to a 192-run target.

The DC bowlers then did the job, with seamers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar unsettling CSK batters. Despite MS Dhoni's entertaining 16-ball 37 not out in the end, the title holders faced their first defeat of the season.

