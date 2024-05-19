Cricket

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Humble Chennai Super Kings To Book Berth In Playoffs

RCB survived a scare as Ravindra Jadeja (42 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (25) had conjured up hopes of a turnaround after Rachin Ravindra's 61 but Yash Dayal held his nerves in the final over to take the hosts home

Yash Dayal was elated after RCBs victory over CSK. AP Photo
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League cricket against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Kashif Masood
info_icon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their fairytale run to grab the fourth and final playoff berth with a 27-run victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their must-win last IPL league game in Bengaluru on Saturday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

It was the sixth straight win for RCB, who first posted a solid 218 for five after being invited to bat and then restricted CSK to 191 for 7 to make it to the playoffs for the ninth time in 15 seasons.

RCB survived a scare as Ravindra Jadeja (42 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (25) had conjured up hopes of a turnaround after Rachin Ravindra's 61 but Yash Dayal held his nerves in the final over to take the hosts home.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs.

While it was ecstasy for RCB, the legion of fans of Dhoni sank into despair as it could potentially be the last time they witnessed their 'Thala' perform on a cricket field.

Down and out after losing seven out of their first eight games, RCB had weaved five wins on the trot to script a remarkable turnaround and give themselves a chance to make it to the final four.

On Saturday, the hosts needed to win by at least 18 runs to book the final play-off berth and they did that in style with yet another impressive show at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The two teams finished at 14 points but RCB sneaked into the final four based on a better net run-rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants during match 56 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. - BCCI
IPL 2024 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For Indian Premier League Knock-Out Rounds?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The equation was in favour of CSK when they began their run-chase as a 200-plus score would have sealed their place in the final four at the expense of RCB even if they had lost the game.

However, CSK lost skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) and Daryl Mitchell (4) to be reduced to 19 for 2 in the third over.

Ajinkya Rahane (33) and Ravindra (61) steadied the innings with a 64-run stand but Lockie Ferguson broke the partnership as the former was holed out by du Plessis and then the New Zealander was run out.

Du Plessis then took a screamer to remove Mitchell Santner as CSK slipped to 129 for 6 in 15 overs.

With their backs to the wall, Jadeja and Dhoni added a whirlwind 61 off 27 balls to bring the equation down to 11 off five balls to qualify for the play-offs.

With CSK needing 17 runs off the last six balls to qualify, Yash Dayal bowled the final over and he was straight away smashed for a six by Dhoni but the pacer came back strongly to dismiss the former CSK skipper and then conceded just one run in next five balls to seal it for RCB.

Earlier, sent into bat, RCB's top-order, led by skipper du Plessis, fired in unison.

Du Plessis hit three fours and three sixes on his way to a 39-ball 54, his fourth fifty of the season, while Virat Kohli (47 off 29 balls), Rajat Patidar (41 off 23 balls) and Cameron Green (38 not out off 17 balls) also went on a six-hitting spree to put RCB on solid ground.

Openers Kohli and du Plessis began on a positive note and were 31 for no loss when there was a short rain interruption, causing a 40-minute delay.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis with CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwas at the toss - X/@RCBTweets
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Tickets Worth Rs 4K Sold At Rs 20K In Black In Bengaluru - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, on resumption, CSK pressed spinners into the attack. With the ball gripping and turning, the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana (25/0) and Mitchell Santner (23/0) troubled the batters as RCB reached 42 for no loss at the end of the Powerplay.

Kohli brought out his slog sweep to clobber two more sixes before holing out to Daryl Mitchell off Santner as RCB slipped to 78 for one in 10 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (40/0 in 3 overs) was however slaughtered by du Plessis, who blasted a four and two sixes to pile up 20 runs off his third over and then completed his 35-ball fifty.

Rajat Patidar (41) then got into the act, depositing Theekshana for a maximum.

In the 13th over, du Plessis was unfortunately run out at the bowler's end but Patidar continued his onslaught, smashing Simarjeet Singh for a four and a six, while Thakur conceded 17 with Green thumping one over long-on to bring up the 150.

Green was, however, dropped by Gaikwad in the deep but Patidar continued to put the bowler under pressure as he smoked Deshpande for two sixes.

Green then picked up successive sixes off Thakur, who had Patidar caught at the other end but it was too late as cameos from Dinesh Kartik (14) and Glenn Maxwell (16) swelled the total.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Bibhav Kumar Produced In Court; Delhi Police Seeks 7-Day Custody
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Two Simultaneous Terrorist Attacks In Shopian, Anantnag
  3. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  4. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  5. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
Entertainment News
  1. On Ruskin Bond's 90th Birthday, Gear Up To Witness His Classics Like Never Before With These Audiobooks
  2. Entrepreneur Diipa Khosla Impresses With Her Futuristic Look As She Attends Cannes For The 7th Time
  3. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Heads Turn In Orange For Her Second Appearance At Women In Cinema Gala
  4. ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’: Cher, Pink, Donna Mills Make The LA Premiere A Night To Remember For The Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  5. Why Kartik Aaryan Was Initially Sceptical About 'Chandu Champion': 'It Demanded A Lot'
Sports News
  1. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 70 Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  2. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win By 27 Runs, Qualify For Playoffs - As It Happened
  3. Crystal Palace Vs Aston Villa: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments
  4. IPL 2024 Playoffs Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Timings, Venues - All You Need To Know
  5. Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen Have No Time To Soak In 'Neverlusen' Season - Xabi Alonso
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup