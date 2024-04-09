Cricket

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Losing His Touch? Drops Catch, Misses Run Out In CSK's Win Over KKR

In Chennai Super Kings' win against Kolkata Knight Riders, MS Dhoni seemed to be a bit off colour as he dropped a catch and made mistakes on a few other occasions behind the wickets

MS Dhoni Photo: AP/R Parthibhan
India and CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is considered one of the safest hands behind the wicket. Even as a 42-year-old, Dhoni continues to impress with the gloves like he did in the second match of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. (Full Coverage | Highlights)

In CSK's win over Gujarat Titans two weeks ago, Dhoni put up a full length dive to his right to grab a stunner. However, on Monday's win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the World Cup-winning captain seemed to be a bit off colour as he dropped a catch and made mistakes on a few other occasions behind the wickets.

In the 18th over of the innings, Andre Russell had warmed up with a four of a no-ball off Mustafizur Rahman and was looking set to launch KKR to a respectable total.

Rahman bowled his usual off-cutter that was going away from the powerful Caribbean's arc. Russell swung his bat hard but could only manage a thick edge back to the keeper who dropped an easy regulation take.

Dhoni was late to react and had to stretch out his right hand to grab the ball which hit his gloves and fell down.

This was not the only time in the game when it seemed that Dhoni was not at his best.

Earlier, he had failed to collect a throw from the deep and there were also occasions when he failed to cleanly pouch the ball after second bounce.

In another missed chance, Dhoni could not complete a run out from behind the stumps. KKR who finished at 137/9 could have gotten all out but on the last ball of their innings, the wicket-keeper's under-arm throw missed the stumps as the Knight Riders stole a bye.

However, Dhoni's blips had no effect on the match as CSK inflicted the first loss of the season on KKR by defeating them by seven wickets.

