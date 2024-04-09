CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosted an unbeaten Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday with an eye on returning to winning ways after having lost two matches on the trot. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
On a sluggish Chepauk surface, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad chose to bowl first after winning the toss.
Pacer Tushar Deshpande took the new ball for the hosts and removed KKR opener Phil Salt with the first ball of the match.
Sunil Narine was then joined by youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi and the duo took the visitors to 56 in the powerplay. Ravindra Jadeja then came to bowl and broke the partnership by dismissing Raghuvanshi with his first ball.
In the same over, the dangerous Narine also perished trying to take on the left-arm spinner. In his next over, Jadeja scalped Venkatesh Iyer and KKR who were 56-1 after 6 overs were now reduced to 64-4 after 8.2 overs.
Ramandeep Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer then tried to rebuild the innings but Maheesh Theekshana castled Singh in the 13th over.
Rinku Singh then joined his skipper but the slow nature of the pitch meant the boundaries could not come regularly. Rinku played on to his stumps off Deshpande in the 17th over and Andre Russell came to the crease.
Russell hit two fours before Deshpande struck for the third time in the match and foxed the Jamaican with a slower one.
In the last over, Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Iyer and Mitchell Starc to regain the Purple Cap and KKR were restricted to 137-9.
KKR: 137-9 (Shreyas Iyer 32 off 34; Ravindra Jadeja 18/3, Tushar Deshpande 33/3)
After a watchful start in the first two overs, Rachin Ravindra hit Mitchell Starc for three fours in the third over. However, the agression cost the Kiwi his wicket in the next over when he miscued the second ball to long on off Vaibhav Arora.
Daryl Mitchell then joined skipper Gaikwad and the two took CSK to 97 before Mitchell fell trying to take on Narine. The partnership for the second wicket had seen boundaries coming at regular interval and made the task for KKR too hard. Meanwhile, Gaikwad had brought up his first half-century of this season.
Shivam Dube then came to the crease and killed the match with his hitting. Dube hit 3 sixes for his 18-ball 28. The crowd then got what it wanted as MS Dhoni came out to bat with CSK needing 3 off 19 balls.
Gaikwad hit the match-winning boundary to take CSK home in the 18th over.
CSK: 141-3 in 17.4 overs ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 67* off 58, Shivam Dube 28 off 18; Vaibhav Arora 28/2)
CSK win by 7 wickets.
Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged man of the match for his match-winning spell. The win took CSK to six points in five matches and they are at the fourth spot in the table while KKR were handed their first loss after three wins and are second.