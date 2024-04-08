Cricket

CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 22, Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Host Knight Riders In Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings are hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at their home venue in Chepauk, Chennai. The MA Chidambaram Stadium is set to witness another high-octane group-stage fixture in the Indian Premier League 2024. The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders have won all three games this season whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK have been beaten in the last two matches. KKR have a destructive batting lineup and an experienced bowling attack. Defending champions will have to fight hard to come up on top against KKR. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the CSK Vs KKR match in the IPL 2024, here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
8 April 2024
8 April 2024
Chennai Super Kings' Ajinkya Rahane with Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' David Miller during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, in Chennai. AP Photo/R. Parthibhan

Pitch Report

The surface is rock-solid with a couple of cracks in between. There will be some bounce for seamers and spinners as well. The square boundaries are 65 metres and 66 metres respectively with the straight boundary at 80 metres down the ground.

CKS Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 22, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 22 of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium is set for an exciting match as Sunil Narine, Shivam Dube and Andre Russell will be in action today. KKR are coming after scoring 272 runs in the last game against Delhi Capitals. CSK have an experienced bowling unit and they must come up with some plan to tackle the star-studded batting order of KKR. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the CSK Vs KKR match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

