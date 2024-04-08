CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 22, Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Host Knight Riders In Chepauk

Pitch Report
The surface is rock-solid with a couple of cracks in between. There will be some bounce for seamers and spinners as well. The square boundaries are 65 metres and 66 metres respectively with the straight boundary at 80 metres down the ground.
Welcome to the live coverage of match 22 of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium is set for an exciting match as Sunil Narine, Shivam Dube and Andre Russell will be in action today. KKR are coming after scoring 272 runs in the last game against Delhi Capitals. CSK have an experienced bowling unit and they must come up with some plan to tackle the star-studded batting order of KKR. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the CSK Vs KKR match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)