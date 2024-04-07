CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal

Chennai Super Kings are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK have won two out of the four matches they played in this edition of the Indian Premier League so far. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Kolkata Knight Riders have been unbeaten so far with three victories so far in this season. They mounted 272 runs while batting first in the last game against Delhi Capitals thanks to promoted opener Sunil Narine and young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi's half-centuries.
The new captain of Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad and opener batter Rachin Ravindra have been struggling to make a significant impact this season. While Shivam Dube has shown promise, the team needs to work on increasing their run rate during the middle-overs. Additionally, other batters who bat before MS Dhoni have not been able to finish the innings effectively.
The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR have a destructive batting lineup. They have Andre Russell and Rinku Singh at no. 7 and 8 which helps them accelerate the run rate in the death overs. With Narine, Raghuvanshi and Phil Salt up the top order, they have one of the deadliest top orders in the IPL 2024.
Head-to-Head Record, CSK Vs KKR in IPL
CSK and KKR have played each other on 29 occasions in the IPL and CSK have won 18 matches whereas KKR have come out victorious on 10 occasions. One match ended in no result.
When will the CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match be played?
The CSK Vs KKR match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, 8 April 2024 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana