The second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders are clashing with ninth-placed Mumbai Indians in match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
The pitch looks tricky with some patches on it. It is dry from one end and spinners might be useful there but the other end looks even and captains can use fast bowlers from that side. The square boundaries are 60 and 65 metres respectively, while the straight one is at 74 metres. The average score is 190 here, but the team batting first needs to add more as dew may come later.
Naman Dhir is included in the playing XI of Mumbai Indians for the match in place of Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. KKR are going with the same team. Rohit Sharma may be an impact player as Suryakumar Yadav was included in the playing XI for MI.