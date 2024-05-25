Cricket

IPL 2024: Kumar Sangakkara Points To Fatigue After Rajasthan Royals' Engine Failure In Final Stages

Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has admitted that fatigue played a big part in their poor run at the back end of the ongoing IPL, which possibly derailed their campaign

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH vs RR Photo_9
Heinrich Klaasen bats against RR | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Chennai, May 25: Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has admitted that fatigue played a big part in their poor run at the back end of the ongoing IPL, which possibly derailed their campaign. (More Cricket News)

RR, who won eight out of their opening nine matches, were firmly in contention to finish in the top two.

But, the Sanju Samson-led side endured a four-match losing streak besides a washout tie, which forced the side to settle for a third-place finish.

Although they bounced back with a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of RR in Qualifier 2 here on Friday.

"I think it was a great season for us. We started well, and then we lost a close game to SRH in Hyderabad and (in) Delhi also, we put ourselves in winning positions," he said during the post-match media interaction after their 36-run loss to SRH.

"Sometimes you have streaks. RCB lost almost every game at the start and then caught up. That's how T20 goes. All we can do is put ourselves in positions of playoffs and vying for finals, which we did.

"I think all the guys throughout the season played phenomenal cricket. There was a little bit of fatigue at the back end, but it doesn't matter when you're in games like this. You gotta turn up and perform."

Chasing a target of 176, RR were 65 for two by the eighth over, but kept on losing wickets in clusters thereafter, leading to their downfall.

Commenting on the defeat, Sangakkara felt the middle-order could have done better.

"It was just a case of being smart and keeping our composure. Unfortunately, when you lose wickets in clusters, it becomes hard," he said.

"Even in the RCB chase, if you lose wickets, it gets tense and close. Unfortunately, we needed a little bit more from our middle-order."

RR were also without Jos Buttler, who has been a force for the team in the top order.

While Sangakkara said that international scheduling was something that they couldn't control, he felt that other batters should have stepped up.

"We always say that the best ability is availability, and unfortunately, we lost Jos. He is a big loss, without a doubt," he said.

"When you're in a playoff like this, and you've got that start without Jos, we expect the other batters to also step up."

RR have a few players travelling to the Americas for the T20 World Cup next month, namely Avesh Khan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Avesh has been the side's highest wicket-taker for the season, with 19 wickets in 15 innings at an economy of 9.59, and Sangakkara was all-praise for the fast bowler.

"We traded Devdutt Padikkal (to Lucknow Super Giants) for Avesh because we knew how good he was, and he's shown that throughout this tournament. And, that's why he's a travelling reserve as well for the World Cup for India," he said.

"He's got a great presence and good clarity. He's very good at finishing off in the death. I think he's been phenomenal for RR.

"And, we couldn't ask for a better trier. He bowls a lot in training. He's always up for a game. I thought again today he was outstanding."

"Don't have time to commit full-time to an India coaching job"

Sangakkara clearly refused any intention of applying for the India head coach's job, citing time issues.

"I have not been approached, and I don't have time to commit full-time to an India coaching job. Happy with my stint with Royals, and let's see how it goes," he concluded.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu, S Jaishankar And Top Leaders Cast Vote | See Pics
  2. Hyderabad-Based Tourists Drive Into Stream In Kerala While Using Google Maps
  3. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  4. Day In Pics: May 25, 2024
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Voting and PDP Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Sidharth Malhotra En Route To Delhi To Cast His Vote, Shows Victory Sign To Paparazzi
  2. Esha Gupta Casts Her Vote, Urges The Rest Of Delhi To ‘Come On’
  3. Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Secretly Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony
  4. Rutuja Bagwe: Gave A 'Marathi Touch To My Dialogues' In 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor'
  5. Sanjay Dutt Remembers Dad Sunil Dutt’s Love On His 19th Death Anniversary
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Vs B Ongbamrungphan In Malaysia Masters SF Gets Underway
  2. Kanika Siwach Shines As Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beats Belgium 4-2 In Shootout
  3. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Final Preview
  4. World Para Athletics C'ships: India Bags Silver, Bronze In F46 Javelin After Protest
  5. IPL 2024: Kumar Sangakkara Points To Fatigue After Rajasthan Royals' Engine Failure In Final Stages
World News
  1. Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 300 'Buried', Rescue Ops Underway; Roads, Highway Blocked | Latest Updates
  2. China Warns Taiwan Of War As They Test Ability To 'Seize Power' Through Drills
  3. US' New $275 Million Package For Kyiv; Putin Allegedly Ready For Ceasefire | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  5. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 11 AM Voter Turnout At 25.76%; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase