Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer was fined by the BCCI post his side's 36-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The West Indian batter, who scored 4 runs off 10 deliveries, was fined 10 per cent of his match fees. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
“Shimron Hetmyer of the Rajasthan Royals has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 24,” BCCI said in a statement.
The southpaw seemed to have admitted to the offence of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
“Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” BCCI added.
However, it is yet to be learned as to why Hetmyer was fined but most probably could be the reaction to his dismissal in the run-chase against SRH. As Abhishek Sharma castled his stumps in the 14th over of the chase, the southpaw looked angry and tried to hit the stumps in reaction