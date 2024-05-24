Cricket

SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Pat Cummins's SRH will lock horns with Sanju Samson's RR in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today at 7:30 PM IST. Stay informed and engaged with the latest action-packed moments of this thrilling encounter on Outlook India

Minal Tomar
24 May 2024
24 May 2024
IPL 2023: RR vs SRH

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Key Battles

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in the IPL 2024 Eliminator to enter Qualifier 2. - BCCI/IPL
RR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa (withdrawn), Prasidh Krishna (injured), Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian (replacement for Adam Zampa), Keshav Maharaj (replacement for Prasidh Krishna)

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover between 36 to 29 degrees Celsius which means a pretty hot day in Chennai. Currently it is 33 degrees. The chances of precipitation are 1%. The humidity level could be as high as 75-80% during the match time.

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 LIVE Updates

Good Evening Everyone! Today, Friday, May 24 is a big day in the Indian Premier League 2024. The SunRisers Hyderabad will face off against the Rajasthan Royals for a chance to challenge the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final. This high-stakes match promises to deliver thrilling cricket action as both teams vie for the coveted spot in the summit clash. Who will outshine the other and book their ticket to the grand finale? Stay tuned for all the exciting details, scores, and live updates. Keep following us for key moments, and real-time coverage of this electrifying showdown!

