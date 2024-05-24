SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Key Battles
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa (withdrawn), Prasidh Krishna (injured), Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian (replacement for Adam Zampa), Keshav Maharaj (replacement for Prasidh Krishna)
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Weather Report
The temperature is expected to hover between 36 to 29 degrees Celsius which means a pretty hot day in Chennai. Currently it is 33 degrees. The chances of precipitation are 1%. The humidity level could be as high as 75-80% during the match time.
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 LIVE Updates
Good Evening Everyone! Today, Friday, May 24 is a big day in the Indian Premier League 2024. The SunRisers Hyderabad will face off against the Rajasthan Royals for a chance to challenge the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final. This high-stakes match promises to deliver thrilling cricket action as both teams vie for the coveted spot in the summit clash. Who will outshine the other and book their ticket to the grand finale? Stay tuned for all the exciting details, scores, and live updates. Keep following us for key moments, and real-time coverage of this electrifying showdown!