IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Game on April 17 Set To Be Rescheduled Due To Ram Navami

Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) home match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League on April 17 is likely to be rescheduled due to security reasons as the match clashes with Ram Navami festivities. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
According to news agency PTI, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has informed the BCCI about its inability to arrange adequate security for the match.
"Since the match is coinciding with Ram Navami and a portion of security is already deployed for elections, it won't be possible for us to provide adequate security for the match on April 17," Kolkata Police has stated in a letter to CAB president Snehasish Ganguly, according to PTI.
The CAB has reportedly told the BCCI to either postpone the match by a day or advance it by 24 hours.
"Yes, the CAB has informed us that local police has asked for rescheduling of the date and the matter is being looked into. We haven't yet decided on the new date," a senior BCCI official told PTI.
On part of CAB, a senior office-bearer informed PTI: "We have suggested two dates, April 16 or 18. In any case, it is KKR's home match and will be played at the Eden Gardens."
However, even the suggested dates appear to have their own problems. The first phase of polling in West Bengal takes place on April 19, a day after the suggested date.
On April 19, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal go to polls. The state is among the three states that votes in all seven phases.
"When you change one date, there is a chain reaction. Travel itinerary of teams change, broadcasters need to change their travel plans, ticketing and it becomes a huge logistical nightmare," the senior BCCI official said talking to PTI.
"So we need to weigh in a lot of things before finalising a schedule change. Obviously, if the city police is unable to deploy adequate security, there is little option left," he added.
(With PTI Inputs)