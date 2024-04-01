Cricket

IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Game on April 17 Set To Be Rescheduled Due To Ram Navami

According to news agency PTI, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has informed the BCCI about its inability to arrange adequate security for the match.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40KKRiders
Kolkata Knight Riders fans at the Eden Gardens Photo: X/@KKRiders
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) home match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League on April 17 is likely to be rescheduled due to security reasons as the match clashes with Ram Navami festivities. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

According to news agency PTI, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has informed the BCCI about its inability to arrange adequate security for the match.

"Since the match is coinciding with Ram Navami and a portion of security is already deployed for elections, it won't be possible for us to provide adequate security for the match on April 17," Kolkata Police has stated in a letter to CAB president Snehasish Ganguly, according to PTI.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant is back in action after a 14-month layoff, following a horrific car accident in December 2022. - BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024: Smart Strategies, Individual Match-Ups - How T20 Game Has Evolved

BY Arijit Ghosh

The CAB has reportedly told the BCCI to either postpone the match by a day or advance it by 24 hours.

"Yes, the CAB has informed us that local police has asked for rescheduling of the date and the matter is being looked into. We haven't yet decided on the new date," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

On part of CAB, a senior office-bearer informed PTI: "We have suggested two dates, April 16 or 18. In any case, it is KKR's home match and will be played at the Eden Gardens."

Advertisement

Nandre Burger during Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024, Jaipur - X/@RajasthanRoyals
South Africa Speedster Nandre Burger Says He Never Wanted To Be Cricketer

BY PTI

However, even the suggested dates appear to have their own problems. The first phase of polling in West Bengal takes place on April 19, a day after the suggested date.

On April 19, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal go to polls. The state is among the three states that votes in all seven phases.

"When you change one date, there is a chain reaction. Travel itinerary of teams change, broadcasters need to change their travel plans, ticketing and it becomes a huge logistical nightmare," the senior BCCI official said talking to PTI.

"So we need to weigh in a lot of things before finalising a schedule change. Obviously, if the city police is unable to deploy adequate security, there is little option left," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Attains Career-High ATP Ranking; Mirabai Chanu Set To Book Olympic Berth
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning