Indonesia Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 9

Here's the live streaming details of the Indonesia vs Philippines ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match 9

Representative-image-Cricket-Match-X-Photo
Image used for representative purposes. Photo: X/cricketphl
Indonesia will be locking horns against Philippines in match 9 of the ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B on Friday, October 4 at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon. (More Cricket News)

Indonesia come into this match on the back of a convincing 27-run victory over the hosts South Korea in match 8. Indonesia posted 141/3 in 20 overs with Anjar Tadarus top scoring with 43 (47).

In reply, South Korea could only muster 114/6 in their allotted 20 overs with Ferdinando Banunaek turning the match with a spell of 3 overs, 3/18.

Philippines lost their match against Japan and would look for a turnaround.

Squads:

Indonesia Squad: Gede Priandana, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Kadek Gamantika, Padmakar Surve, Ahmad Ramdoni(w), Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede Arta, Danilson Hawoe(c), Gaurav Tiwari, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Gede Prastama, Dharma Kesuma, Anjar Tadarus

Philippines Squad: Henry Tyler(w), Kulwinderjeet Singh, Arshdeep Samra, Daniel Smith(c), Nivek Tanner, Jonathon Tuffin, Miggy Podosky, Rhys Burinaga, Kepler Lukies, Liam Myott, Huzaifa Mohammed, Amanpreet Sirah, Francis Walsh, Surinder Singh, Andrew Donovan, Josef Doctora, Gurbhupinder Chohan

Live Streaming Details of Indonesia Vs Philippines Cricket Match:

When is Indonesia Vs Philippines, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?

The Indonesia Vs Philippines match of the ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B will be played on October 4, Friday at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon at 6:30 AM IST.

Where to watch South Korea Vs Indonesia ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?

The live streaming of the Indonesia Vs Philippines, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.

