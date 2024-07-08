Cricket

India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report

India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli are both likely to be rested for the three-match ODI series against sub-continent rivals Sri Lanka in August

India's Virat Kohli, left, and captain Rohit Sharma pose with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli are both likely to be rested for the three-match ODI series against sub-continent rivals Sri Lanka in August. (More Cricket News)

Considering a packed and taxing last few months since the start of the Indian Premier League 2024, according to a PTI report, it is also understood that India’s biggest stars have been handed a good and much needed break from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). 

Rohit Sharma has played every series since the South Africa Tests, which was followed by the T20Is against Afghanistan, Test series against England at home, Indian Premier League, and the T20 World Cup.

"Both are automatic choices in ODI set up and the three 50 over games against England before the Champions Trophy is good enough practice for them. For next few months, they both will prioritize Tests and India will play 10 of them between September to January," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the PTI. 

In Rohit’s absence, either KL Rahul or T20 World Cup winning all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be asked to lead the Indian side. 

"The Champions Trophy will happen in mid February and they don't need to go for a week-long 3 match ODIs in Sri Lanka. If they want, they are most welcome but I guess they would want rest," the source added.

India have a packed Test schedule, playing two Tests against Bangladesh, three against New Zealand before the much-anticipated five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia away from home - and it has been understood that BCCI is looking to manage Kohli and Rohit’s workload.

